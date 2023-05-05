SB I-15 reduced to one lane in Nephi due to concrete pavement, bridge repairs

NEPHI, Utah — Southbound Interstate 15 will soon be reduced to one lane in Nephi due to concrete repair work.

The construction, which is set to begin Monday, will impact the area from 700 North to Sheep Lane Drive.

According to a press release from the Utah Department of Transportation, the lane restrictions will be in effect from Monday, May 8, through Thursday, May 25.

“In addition to the pavement work, construction workers will also start work to repair and/or replace several bridge decks (driving surfaces) within the same area,” the release stated.

As a result of that work, the northbound I-15 off-ramp at the Nephi Main Street/SR-28 exit — Exit 222 — will close and traffic will be diverted to a temporary off-ramp at Sheep Lane Drive.

UDOT officials said the speed limit will be reduced to 60 mph through the work zone.

“Drivers should use caution when traveling through the area and plan extra travel time, avoiding peak travel times whenever possible.”

Crews are expected to replace two bridge decks, repair nine others, and repair or replace sections of concrete pavement along an 18-mile stretch of roadway as part of this project.

For more on traffic conditions throughout the state, visit the UDOT traffic website or download the UDOT Traffic app for iPhone or Android.