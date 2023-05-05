Lori Vallow Daybell Trial
LOCAL NEWS

Search efforts ongoing for missing woman possibly swept up in Weber River

May 5, 2023, 4:13 PM

(KSL TV)...

(KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Madison Swenson's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

WEBER COUNTY, Utah — Search and rescue efforts that began Monday at the Weber River remain ongoing as authorities say a woman reported missing in the area has still not been found.

“We will continue to search throughout the weekend and longer if needed,” read a Friday afternoon press release from the Weber County Sheriff’s Office.

At approximately 5:40 p.m. Monday, local authorities said three to four reports came in of a person being in the water and screaming.

Around that same time, a report came in about a woman in her 20s missing from the area where the person was seen in the water.

Search and rescue on scene following reports of person screaming in Weber River

For several hours that day, crew members from multiple different agencies monitored the river at 20 checkpoints, but no one was found.

Search efforts continued through the night and into Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

“This search included Weber County Search & Rescue and Davis County Search & Rescue teams searching the river from the point last seen to the 12th Street area of Weber County,” the release stated.

Also on Tuesday, the missing woman’s family spoke with KSL TV, saying she was not a negligent person and knew the dangerous conditions of the water. The Weber County Sheriff’s Office also confirmed the woman’s dogs were found wet but unharmed.

But still, she has not been found.

Crews continue search along Weber River for missing woman

 

As the search entered day five, the Utah Highway Patrol Drive Team and the Utah Department of Public Safety Aero Bureau became involved.

“At this time, the Weber River is being searched during daylight hours. This includes search teams walking the banks, drone teams, divers, swift water teams, K-9s and kayak teams. The river is being monitored at night with two checkpoints along the river.”

KSL 5 TV Live

