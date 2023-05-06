Fatal collision leaves motorcyclist dead

OGDEN, Utah — A motorcyclist is dead after colliding with another vehicle Friday.

According to Ogden Police Department, a motorcycle was heading south on 1100 N Mountain Road when a northbound vehicle made a left hand turn and the two collided.

The motorcyclist died on scene, but no details about their identity have been released.

The driver of the other car involved was cooperative with police.

Ogden police said the incident is still under investigation.