Lori Vallow Daybell Trial
KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

As Little Cottonwood Canyon reopens UDOT urges continued caution

May 5, 2023, 10:30 PM | Updated: 10:54 pm

Andrew Adams's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

LITTLE COTTONWOOD CANYON —Utah Department of Transportation crews reopened SR-210 late Friday afternoon after cleaning up from the latest mudslide but warned people heading into the outdoors to be cautious, to not hang around slide areas and natural drainages and that the canyon could close again at any time.

UDOT on its social media posts stated Friday evening that the potential for naturally-occurring mudslides and landslides still existed and that the department is closely monitoring daily to determine if and when road closures are needed.

“It’s Little Cottonwood Canyon—anything can happen, man,” UDOT south area supervisor Jake Brown said.

Brown further underscored the unpredictability of the canyon and said the area where mudslides had proven problematic this week wasn’t anywhere near the top of his list of likely candidates.

Little Cottonwood Canyon reopens following mudslide closure

“If you would have asked me if I wanted to pick a spot I thought a mudslide would be, the spot (where) it happened didn’t even register,” Brown said.

This winter and spring, Brown said, had been unlike anything he had witnessed while working for UDOT.

He said crews remained on-call 24-7 and he urged people to be careful if they went up into Little Cottonwood in the days to come.

“People try to stop and get good footage and try to update Facebook or put it on Instagram,” Brown said. “You have no idea the type of debris that could come down and wipe out your car, disable your car in a second.”

Rock climber and trail runner Tanya Schoenmann was up in the canyon Friday and said while the numerous closures this spring had been “a little bit of a headache,” she remained wary and mindful of the forecasts and warnings.

“Yeah, we’re watching the weather every single day, just seeing what’s the precipitation going to be like and is the canyon open?” Schoenmann said.

She acknowledged when the conditions are bad in Little Cottonwood Canyon, there are numerous other areas to climb and recreate around the Wasatch Front.

Brown urged people not to chance it.

“Just the amount of what Mother Nature has dished out to us is amazing—it just shows we are not in charge and we do not control the canyon,” Brown said. “Be aware of natural drainages and things that could happen in the canyon. Be prepared.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

...

Ayanna Likens

Richfield Family remembering 15-year-old who died in rollover crash

A family is grieving after the loss of their 15-year-old son, Erik Allredge, who died in a rollover accident Tuesday night.

1 day ago

A home stands for sale in a Brooklyn neighborhood with a limited supply of single family homes on M...

Ladd Egan

Utah’s $20k first-time homebuyer assistance program starts in July

Utah’s new $20,000 first-time homebuyer assistance program created by the legislature earlier this year is set to rollout in the beginning of July.

1 day ago

West Davis Highway construction...

Katija Stjepovic & Eliza Pace

Construction impacts roads over the weekend in Davis County, Nephi

This weekend -- and into next week -- there will be some big construction projects that could delay or re-route your travel.

1 day ago

Taylorsvillle Police car responding to a roll over crash on 110622. Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebo...

Eliza Pace

Fatal collision leaves motorcyclist dead

A motorcyclist is dead after colliding with another vehicle. 

1 day ago

emergency lights...

Eliza Pace

Utah man who works with global charity for children, charged for involvement in ‘sex tourism’

A Utah man has been arrested in Nephi, Utah for suspicion of his involvement in sex tourism and distribution of child pornography.

1 day ago

High running waterway...

Mike Anderson

Garden City needs volunteers to warn about rising floodwaters

City leaders near Bear Lake are calling on volunteers to keep an eye on rising floodwaters. They want them to sound the alarm before things get bad.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

As Little Cottonwood Canyon reopens UDOT urges continued caution