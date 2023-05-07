Man killed, woman injured in Santaquin yard accident

SANTAQUIN, Utah — One man was killed and a woman was seriously injured when a pick-up truck rolled over them in Santaquin yard Saturday afternoon.

Sgt. Mike Wall with the Santaquin Police Department said the family parked a pickup truck in the yard at 1600 S. Windemere Road at approximately 4:30 p.m.

They were moving rocks.

“A 23-year-old male was loading the rocks and his mother who is a 47-year-old female was behind the truck,” Wall said. “While the truck was parked there, a young boy, approximately a 5-year-old boy, jumped inside the truck and hit the gear selector handle up on the steering column of the truck.”

Wall said the truck then rolled over the 23-year-old man and the 47-year-old woman.

The woman is the boy’s grandmother. The male victim was the young boy’s father.

“Officers provided life-saving measures at the scene but he was eventually pronounced dead at the scene,” Wall said.

The grandmother was injured and airlifted to a hospital but Wall did not know her condition.