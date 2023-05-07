Lori Vallow Daybell Trial
KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

POLITICS

House to vote Thursday on border security package as Title 42 ends

May 7, 2023, 5:00 PM

The U.S. flag flies at half staff over the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, DC on May 12, 2022 ...

The U.S. flag flies at half staff over the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, DC on May 12, 2022 in Washington, DC. U.S. President Joe Biden ordered the flags through the United States to be flown at half staff to honor the one million American lives lost to COVID-19. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

(Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY


CNN

(CNN) — The House will vote on Republicans’ wide-ranging border security package on Thursday — the same day the Covid-era Title 42 policy that has enabled the US to swiftly expel certain migrants is set to expire, GOP leadership sources told CNN.

The bill, known as HR 2, would codify some of the border programs implemented by former President Donald Trump, including the “Remain in Mexico” policy, which mandated that migrants stay in Mexico while going through the asylum process. It also would pour more resources into security at the southern border, restart bosrder wall construction, add more border personnel and upgrade border technology, among other provisions.

Last month, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise said Republicans have the necessary votes to pass the legislation in the chamber, despite internal party divisions over how strict certain policies in the legislation should be.

His comments followed weeks of intraparty negotiations that resulted in the softening of some provisions to get key members, such as Texas Reps. Chip Roy and Tony Gonzalez, and several moderate Republicans on board.

Axios first reported that the vote would be held Thursday. The bill is unlikely to pass in the Democratic-led Senate.

How is Utah preparing for the end of Title 42 border restrictions?

The timing of the vote is designed to directly coincide with the end of Title 42. The policy, first enacted by Trump and continued by President Joe Biden, has allowed border authorities to quickly turn away migrants, citing a public health emergency.

But on Thursday, when the coronavirus public health emergency ends, authorities will have to return to decades-old protocols at a time of unprecedented mass migration in the Western hemisphere, raising concerns within the administration about a surge in the immediate aftermath of Title 42 lifting.

Lawmakers in both parties have been sounding the alarm over the expected influx of migrants and have criticized the Biden administration for not being more prepared for the deadline.

Republican Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina and independent Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, who caucuses with Democrats, introduced a bill last week that would temporarily extend some provisions covered by Title 42 and give the Biden administration more flexibility in how it handles migrants at the border, such as granting the White House a two-year expulsion authority that would apply to migrants trying to enter the US illegally.

But Tillis acknowledged that the bill can’t become law before Title 42 is lifted on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Sunday defended the Biden administration’s preparedness and outreach for the lifting of Title 42.

“It’s going to take our plan a while to really take hold, for people to understand that they can access lawful, safe, orderly pathways before they reach the border,” he told “Face the Nation” on CBS. “And quite frankly, if they come to the border, they will receive a consequence under our enforcement authorities.”

“We are prepared,” Mayorkas said.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

Politics

FILE - Migrants who crossed the border from Mexico into the U.S. wait next to the U.S. border wall ...

Sydnee Gonzalez,

How is Utah preparing for the end of Title 42 border restrictions?

Utah officials expect to see an increase in migrants coming to the state with the end of a pandemic-era immigration policy but do not have an estimate of how large of an increase may materialize.

18 hours ago

Rep. Bryan Slaton, R-Royse City, looks on in the House Chamber at the Capitol, in Austin, Texas, on...

Associated Press

Texas panel says lawmaker should be expelled for misconduct

A Texas legislative committee recommended Saturday that GOP Rep. Bryan Slaton be expelled for inappropriate sexual conduct with a 19-year-old intern.

2 days ago

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

Madison Swenson

Washington County clerk-auditor resigning due to move

Washington County clerk-auditor Susan Lewis announced that she will be resigning soon as she and her husband will be moving outside the county.

2 days ago

FILE - Proud Boys chairman Enrique Tarrio rallies in Portland, Ore., on Aug. 17, 2019. A federal ju...

Michael Kunzelman and Lindsey Whitehurst

Ex-Proud Boys leader Tarrio guilty of Jan. 6 sedition plot

Former Proud Boys extremist group leader Enrique Tarrio convicted of seditious conspiracy for Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

4 days ago

FILE: Utah Rep. Ryan Wilcox, R-Ogden, wants to create better criteria for issuing Amber Alerts, say...

Michael Houck

Trade group files lawsuit against Utah over website age-verification law

A not-for-profit association is suing the state of Utah over an age-verification law that went into effect Wednesday.

5 days ago

Cars drive past a homeless camp on the side of Victory Road in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Dec. 20, ...

Ashley Fredde

Salt Lake City Council approves new process, regulations for homeless resource centers

The Salt Lake City Council voted Tuesday to approve a new process to establish homeless resource centers in the city, shifting from a conditional-use process and ending the mayor's temporary ban on new centers.

5 days ago

Sponsored Articles

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

House to vote Thursday on border security package as Title 42 ends