Missionary serving in Utah dies of head injury

CLEARFIELD, Utah — A missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints died from a head injury he sustained Sunday evening.

According to Clearfield City Police Department, at 8:49 p.m. they received a report of an accident involving the missionary and an electric scooter near 750 E. 2050 S.

Officers arrived and administered medical care to the 19-year-old missionary who was found unconscious.

North Davis Fire District also responded and began treating the man who had a severe head injury.

According to police, officers learned from bystanders that “the missionary and his companion were interacting with a group of juveniles who were riding an electric scooter. At some point it was decided the missionary would jump the electric scooter as it approached him in the roadway.”

Subsequently, the missionary attempted to jump over the scooter but fell and hit his head.

He was transported to Holy Cross Hospital – Davis, in Layton and then flown to the University of Utah Hospital. He succumbed to his injury and died in the early morning hours on Monday.

The missionary was identified as Elder Isaac Heninger from Searsville, New Brunswick, Canada.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints released the following statement regarding the accident.

“A tragic accident involving a missionary of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints occurred on Sunday evening, May 7, 2023, in Clearfield, Utah. Elder Isaac Heninger, 19, of Searsville, New Brunswick, Canada, suffered a traumatic head injury and passed away in a Salt Lake City hospital in the early morning hours of May 8, 2023. Elder Heninger and his companions were walking to an appointment and along the way stopped to visit with a group of young men who had electric scooters. At some point, he attempted to jump over one of the scooters, which resulted in a head injury. Elder Heninger began his missionary service in December 2022 and was serving in the Utah Layton Mission. We express our deepest condolences to Elder Heninger’s family and friends as they mourn his passing. We pray for all those who are impacted by this tragedy. May they feel the Savior’s love during this difficult time.”