Lori Vallow Daybell Trial
KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Chris Stewart, Mike Lee slam Biden administration over border policy

May 11, 2023, 5:17 PM

FILE: Rep. Chris Stewart, R-Utah (Photo by Jacquelyn Martin - Pool/Getty Images)...

FILE: Rep. Chris Stewart, R-Utah (Photo by Jacquelyn Martin - Pool/Getty Images)

(Photo by Jacquelyn Martin - Pool/Getty Images)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY


KSL.com

WASHINGTON D.C. — With the pandemic-era immigration policy Title 42 set to expire on Thursday, two members of Utah’s congressional delegation have been outspoken in blaming the Biden administration for what they call a crisis at the southern border.

Rep. Chris Stewart, R-Utah, told Fox News last week he believes Democrats are responsible for “intentionally” creating chaos at the border. In response to Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, calling President Joe Biden “clueless” over border issues, Stewart accused the other party of being willful.

“House Democrats aren’t clueless on the border,” he tweeted. “It’s worse than that. This chaos seems to be their intention.”

The Department of Homeland Security estimates that border crossings will double once Title 42 is lifted. The policy, first implemented by former President Donald Trump, allowed the U.S. to expel migrants without processing their asylum claims in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Biden announced plans to send 1,500 troops to help secure the U.S.-Mexico border last week. He also plans to replace Title 42 with a similar policy of rejecting claims of asylum for people who cross the border without seeking refuge in Mexico first.

Immigration advocates have criticized the new policy as one that will likely lead to the deportation of many migrants without giving them the opportunity to apply for asylum, according to the New York Times.

Stewart said Biden has failed to propose a plan of his own to address border security following the end of Title 42, and pointed to a border bill House Republicans plan to vote on this week.

“@POTUS needs to stop gaslighting the American people and start working for them,” Stewart tweeted.

What’s in the House GOP’s border bill?

House Republicans are expected to vote on their Secure the Border Act on Thursday, to coincide with the end of Title 42.

The bill includes some Trump-era policies, including expanding construction on a border wall. But it could make it harder for migrants to enter the country legally, by cutting a program that has allowed U.S. officials to accept some migrants from Venezuela, Haiti, Cuba and Nicaragua under two-year work visas.

Cutting that program could also block Ukrainian refugees who are allowed into the country under the same type of program, according to the Associated Press.

House leadership is still reportedly wrangling with several potential GOP holdouts who — among other things — want to see a stronger stance taken against drug cartels.

Even if it does pass the House this week, the bill faces unlikely prospects in the Senate in its current form, after Biden said he would veto it.

Lee calls for impeachment of Homeland Security secretary

Stewart isn’t alone in blaming Biden for a potential surge in immigration. Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, also took to Twitter to criticize the administration. Lee’s ire was aimed at Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, who he says has failed to use all the tools at his disposal to secure the border.

In particular, Lee said he would like to see the Department of Homeland Security detain migrants while their asylum claims are pending. DHS could then start deporting migrants crossing the border without documents when they ran out of bed space, Lee said.

“Current law allows for this; in fact, it requires this approach,” Lee tweeted. “Why, then, does the Biden administration refuse to take these steps?”

He said he has asked Mayorkas that question “over and over again,” without receiving a satisfactory answer.

“I told him many months ago that if he is unwilling or unable to enforce the law to restore control at the border, he should step down and let someone else do the job,” Lee continued. “He still is not in control of the border, and has not taken steps he could and should take to fix the problem. It’s time to impeach Secretary Mayorkas.”

Cabinet members are subject to impeachment, but it requires a two-thirds majority vote in the Senate to remove them from office, making Mayorkas’ removal unlikely in the Democratic-held chamber.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Hyrum Black's helmet...

Ayanna Likens

Why it’s important to wear a helmet when riding a motorcycle

As we approach the 100 Deadliest Days on the road, Intermountain Health doctors said this is the time of year we see more motorcycle drivers on the road and less helmets, but it's crucial to wear one.

19 hours ago

Larry Woodcock outsie the courthouse...

Dan Rascon

2 Lori Vallow family members hope for guilty verdict from jury

Family members of Lori Vallow Daybell say it's time justice is served and jurors come down with a guilty verdict.

19 hours ago

(John Wilson/KSL TV)...

Alex Cabrero

Business owners at Lake Powell expecting big year with water levels rising 70 feet

Lower water levels at Lake Powell the past few years have made things challenging for businesses that operate on the lake. However, many business owners who rely on tourism there are expecting what they feel could be one of the best seasons ever.

19 hours ago

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

Jed Boal

Construction update for Deer Creek Dam begins

The Deer Creek Dam and Reservoir are getting much-needed construction improvements so they can continue to deliver water to the community and mitigate flooding.

19 hours ago

Willard Bay spillway...

Mike Anderson

The Great Salt Lake getting billions of gallons of water

The Weber Basin Water Conservancy District opened up a spillway Thursday that is now releasing billions of gallons of water into the Great Salt Lake.

19 hours ago

Tooele Police...

Cary Schwanitz

Student takes unloaded gun to Tooele Junior High School

A student took an unloaded handgun to Tooele Junior High School Thursday morning police said.

19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

Chris Stewart, Mike Lee slam Biden administration over border policy