Salt Lake City police investigate suspicious downtown death

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City Police Department is investigating a suspicious death after a dead body was found in downtown Salt Lake City.

According to police, a bystander found an unconscious person in a field just east of 536 South 200 West at approximately 11 a.m.



“(SLCPD) officers arrived and confirmed the person in the field was dead,” reads the police press release. “Due to the nature of the case, detectives consider this to be a suspicious death.”

Police said they will release details about the deceased when they can confirm their identity and contact next-of-kin. The cause of the death will also be released later on.

SLCPD asks anyone with information to call 801-799-3000. They believe there is no threat to the nearby community.

We are investigating a suspicious death in downtown. At this point, there is no threat to our community. The cause and manner of death will be determined by the medical examiner’s office. Link: https://t.co/0pPlj9tFWR#SLCPD #SaltLakeCity #SLC pic.twitter.com/RJcu7sb2c8 — Salt Lake City Police (@slcpd) May 14, 2023