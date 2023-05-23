Utah woman identified as Pennsylvania ‘Jane Doe’

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pennsylvania — A Utah woman was identified Monday after her body was found off Interstate 80 in Clearfield County, Pennsylvania.

According to a release from Pennsylvania State Police Department, the woman’s body was found near exit 123 off the I-80 westbound off-ramp on May 2.

The woman was unidentified for a time, known only as “Jane Doe,” and an autopsy was completed on May, 3.

After extensive investigative work, the woman was identified as Ivana Meandzija from Utah.

Her cause of death is still under investigation.

Police are asking anyone who drove through the area between Saturday, April 29, and Tuesday, May 2, to contact them with information.