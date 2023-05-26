A resource to help connect with your tween

TOOELE, Utah — Navigating the transition from childhood to teen years can be difficult as kids experience new emotions for the first time.

Intermountain Health has a new resource called “Talk to Tweens” to help kids navigate these new emotions.

“It was hard when I was going through it and now with technology today it’s ten times worse,” Ashley Youngberg, mom of two said.

Youngberg and her 11-year-old daughter Dlyan, said using resources like Intermountain Health’s “Talk to Tweens” feelings wheel helps.

“To have your child just point to it and tell you how you are feeling and show you, that opens the door to talk about why they are feeling this way, I really liked it,” Youngberg said.

“Middle school is a difficult time to go through,” Karlee Kump, community health manager at Primary Children’s Hospital said.

Kump said the online resource includes conversation guides, writing prompts, and informational videos.

“It’s a win-win, it helps tweens learn how to communicate how they are feeling and helps parents know how to ask those questions to help them through their tween years,” Kump said.

Talking to your tween about how they are feeling can be challenging as they may not want to open up.

Kump said you have to find what works for you and your child and don’t give up.

“We like to use humor, I think humor helps talk about topics that are a little bit harder,” Youngberg said.

“Try again and be okay if your child doesn’t decide to not answer you in that moment, knowing you are open to receive that information, they will eventually come to you,” Kump said.

The “Talk to Tweens” resources are all free and online.

They are also available in “Talk to Tweens”.