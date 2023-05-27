KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Man killed in West Valley crash was visiting elderly neighbor

May 26, 2023, 6:03 PM | Updated: 6:31 pm

KSL TV's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Neighbors told KSL TV this was a quiet neighborhood, until yesterday when it turned into chaos.

Thursday night, a 15-year-old in a stolen car crashed into a house, killing a man.

The victim, identified as 24-year-old  Adrian Hernandez-Rodriguez was visiting a neighbor at the time of the collision.

Bystander killed after teen in stolen vehicle crashes into home

The man who owns the home said his mother was giving food to Hernandez-Rodriguez when the car crashed into him.

“She just kept saying Adrian, Adrian, Adrian,” said homeowner Chris Bonilla. He said his mom gets constant help from Hernandez-Rodriguez.

“My mom always talked very well about him. I guess the kid was always keeping an eye on her,” Bonilla said. “And would take her to church whenever my mom would need a ride because she doesn’t drive.”

Bonilla said the man’s actions said a lot about who he was as a person.

“You don’t see that very often. Especially for a young kid, 23, 24 years old. They’re always doing other things, and for him to take that time it’s says a lot about him.”

The elderly woman is now in the hospital with high blood pressure after witnessing all this. Bonilla said his mom was traumatized by the incident. When she returns home, she won’t be able to live here anymore, because her house has been condemned.

“The house is not livable. The whole corner of the house, it’s pretty much gone,” Bonilla said. “The roof is pretty much just hanging.”

Bonilla says it’ll likely take six months to a year to make the home livable again.

The 15-year-old behind the wheel was apprehended and taken to the hospital. He has now been moved to Juvenile detention. Police said he is facing multiple charges, including aggravated assault.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Big Cottonwood Creek...

Jed Boal

High mountain snow melt fills rivers and creeks as peak runoff nears

The high-elevation snowpack in Utah is melting quickly. The low-elevation and mid-elevation snow has already melted and run off into creeks and rivers.

19 hours ago

van sitting by house...

Larry D. Curtis

Man having heart attack crashes into Kearns home

A 60-year-old man suffering a heart attack crashed into power boxes and a home Friday, hours after a Utah teen drove into a home and killed a person.

19 hours ago

(North Ogden Police Department)...

Eliza Pace

Car crashes through residential wall

A car crashed through a wall onto a residential property near 2600 North.

19 hours ago

Flaming Gorge file photo...

Cary Schwanitz

Private boat crashes into free-floating dock at Flaming Gorge

MAILA, Utah — The Flaming Gorge Ranger District said a boat was significantly damaged after it hit a courtesy camping dock that was detached from its anchor system. The dock was left floating in the reservoir and a private boat smashed into it Wednesday. District Ranger Bryan Wilson said in a statement, “This is a […]

19 hours ago

demolished crashed vehicle...

Larry D. Curtis

Utah man climbs back to road for help after crash off cliff and 200 foot rolling descent

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — A man survived a rollover crash off a cliff, and rolling 200 feet down a steep incline, before climbing injured back to the road for help. The man was taken to a hospital by ambulance, but the extent of his injuries and his current condition is not clear according to the […]

19 hours ago

FILE: seatbelt...

Karah Brackin

UHP urging safe driving for Memorial Day weekend

As travelers head into Memorial Day Weekend, troopers are pleading with drivers to wear seatbelts and drive cautiously.

19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Asian little girl playing arcade game on the computer machines at the shopping mall outlets...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

Man killed in West Valley crash was visiting elderly neighbor