Carbon County fire crews extinguish semi-trailer fire on US 6

CARBON COUNTY, Utah — Multiple fire departments took down a semi-trailer on fire on U.S. route 6 Monday afternoon.

According to the Wellington Fire Department, the semi-cab was fully engulfed in flames and created a small brush fire at approximately 12:45 p.m.

Wellington Fire crews asked nearby fire departments for assistance when they arrived at the scene.

According to the fire department, the Price City Fire Department, Helper Utah Fire Department, and East Carbon Fire assisted them and extinguished the fire safely without injury.