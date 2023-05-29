KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

ACCIDENTS & INJURIES

Carbon County fire crews extinguish semi-trailer fire on US 6

May 29, 2023, 4:19 PM

The semi-cab on fire as crews arrived on the scene. (Wellington Fire Department)...

The semi-cab on fire as crews arrived on the scene. (Wellington Fire Department)

(Wellington Fire Department)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

CARBON COUNTY, Utah — Multiple fire departments took down a semi-trailer on fire on U.S. route 6 Monday afternoon.

According to the Wellington Fire Department, the semi-cab was fully engulfed in flames and created a small brush fire at approximately 12:45 p.m.

Wellington Fire crews asked nearby fire departments for assistance when they arrived at the scene.

According to the fire department, the Price City Fire Department, Helper Utah Fire Department, and East Carbon Fire assisted them and extinguished the fire safely without injury.

(Wellington Fire Department) (Wellington Fire Department) (Wellington Fire Department) (Wellington Fire Department) (Wellington Fire Department) (Wellington Fire Department)

 

 

KSL 5 TV Live

Accidents & Injuries

The aftermath of the small plane crash in Washington County. (Enterprise Fire and EMS)...

Michael Houck

Pilot uninjured after crashing small plane in southern Utah, officials say

Officials are trying to piece together a bizarre plane crash after a man bought a plane and crashed it in southern Utah Sunday afternoon

2 days ago

The water bursting into the air on Wasatch Boulevard and Eastwood Drive. (Courtesy: Amy Edwards)...

Michael Houck

Water bursts out of Millcreek road due to broken water line

A water line break caused water to gush out of a Millcreek road Saturday afternoon. 

2 days ago

The scene of the crash in Mexican Hat. (Utah Highway Patrol)...

Michael Houck

Driver killed in single-vehicle crash near Utah-Arizona borders

A driver was killed in a crash while crossing the San Juan River at the Mexican Hat bridge Friday afternoon.

3 days ago

A 20-year-old Latter-day Saint missionary, Elder Izaak Orion Card, died in a traffic accident in Br...

Cassidy Wixom

Brazil bus accident kills Latter-day Saint missionary, injures 3 others

A traffic accident in Brazil killed a missionary of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and injured three other missionaries, the church announced Saturday.

3 days ago

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

Shara Park

Police: officers did not chase teen who crashed into house, killing man

Security cameras captured the critical moments before Thursday's deadly crash in West Valley City when a 15-year-old driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a home, killing an innocent bystander who was standing outside.

4 days ago

debris left after car smashes into home...

Eliza Pace, Shelby Lofton, & Aimee Cobabe

Man killed in West Valley crash was visiting elderly neighbor

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Neighbors told KSL TV this was a quiet neighborhood, until yesterday when it turned into chaos. Thursday night, a 15-year-old in a stolen car crashed into a house, killing a man. The victim, identified as 24-year-old  Adrian Hernandez-Rodriguez was visiting a neighbor at the time of the collision. Bystander killed […]

4 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Asian little girl playing arcade game on the computer machines at the shopping mall outlets...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

Carbon County fire crews extinguish semi-trailer fire on US 6