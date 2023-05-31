Location of new North Carolina temple released

SALT LAKE CITY — The location of the Charlotte North Carolina Temple has been released, just months after it was announced.

The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints said the temple will be located on a 5.9-acre site in Weddington, North Carolina, the state’s second temple. The Church reveres temples as sacred and each as a house of the Lord.

The new building will be a single-story structure of approximately 30,000 square feet with more details, including a rendering of the exterior, to be released later. The building will be located at 345 Providence Road South in Weddington.

The temple was announced just two months ago by Church President Russell M. Nelson. According to the Church, there are approximately 94,000 members in more than 180 congregations in North Carolina. The first temple in the state was dedicated in December, 1999. The Raleigh North Carolina Temple was rededicated in 2019.

The first Church missionary to North Carolina was Jedediah Grant in 1838 where he organized seven congregations with more than 200 Latter-day Saints.