Woman barricades self in West Jordan home with gun

WEST JORDAN, Utah — A woman with weapons barricaded herself in a West Jordan home with another woman inside.

According to West Jordan Police Department, the suspect had two weapons including a gun and barricaded themselves in a home on Milky Hollow Lane.



Police said previously that the suspect was a man, but later clarified it was actually a woman.

The two women are believed to be friends, but one showed up to the home today and a disagreement ensued.

Police say there was an aggravated assault inside one of these units. A female victim was able to get out. They think a female suspect is still inside. I’m hearing them use a megaphone. Building surrounded with officers @KSL5TV pic.twitter.com/lOrfHK2xUJ — Shelby Lofton (@newswithShelby) June 1, 2023

The suspect allegedly used a knife and the victim had minor injuries.

The victim was transported to the hospital and will likely be released Wednesday night.

Police were able to make entry into the home and took the suspect into custody.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.