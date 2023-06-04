KSL Flood Watch
Man revived from near drowning at Gunlock Falls

Jun 4, 2023, 1:21 PM | Updated: 1:33 pm

FILE: The waterfalls at Gunlock State Park in spring 2019. Utah Division of State Parks officials a...

FILE: The waterfalls at Gunlock State Park in spring 2019. Utah Division of State Parks officials are advising that visitors use caution while visiting the waterfalls this spring. (Kira Hoffelmeyer/KSL NewsRadio)

(Kira Hoffelmeyer/KSL NewsRadio)

Larry D. Curtis's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

GUNLOCK STATE PARK, Utah — A man submerged in the area of Gunlock Falls was pulled from the water and given CPR by a person in the area to restart his heart and restore his breathing before he was flown to a southern Utah hospital.

Washington County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Deputy Jacob Paul said rescuers were successful in helping the man before he was taken by air for further medical care. Paul said the man was alive, as far as is currently known.

The man was said to be middle aged but a specific age was not available and he has not been identified.

He jumped into the water and did not surface. People who saw him go under believed me must be stuck and were able to find the man and bring him to the surface where a person with training performed CPR and was able to get the man breathing again, though he did not regain consciousness.

The medical helicopter landed on the dam at Gunlock Reservoir.

As 12-year-old girl was rescued from Gunlock Falls in May. Paul said Sunday’s incident was the third similar event this year.

Gunlock State Park urged visitors to be safe with the potential for high amounts of runoff this season. The runoff can result in debris accumulating near the top of the waterfalls at the park, the park website states.

Park officials urge visitor safety as water flows at Gunlock State Park

“This debris presents safety hazards for park visitors and the dam,” the Gunlock State Park said in a statement.

The park also warned against recreation activities on the rocks that are near the waterfalls.

Woman revived after swift water rescue in Zion National Park

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.

