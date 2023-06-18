French fries scattered across I-15 after semi-trailer crash

PROVO, Utah — Thousands of spilled french fries forced police to close some lanes on Interstate-15 Sunday afternoon.

Utah Highway Patrol Cpl Michael Gordon told KSL TV that a semi hauling french fries rolled over, scattering the cut potatoes across I-15 near 1450 North.

Police closed off multiple lanes of traffic in both directions and say cleaning up will take several hours.

Gordon said they are still investigating how the crash happened. No injuries were reported.

This story is a developing story and will be updated when more information is provided.