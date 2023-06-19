Motorcyclist killed after collision with a car in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle and a sedan Sunday evening.

According to the West Valley City police Twitter account, the accident happened at 4100 S 4400 W, where a male motorcyclist collided with the car.

“It appears the motorcycle was traveling WB when it collided with the car,” stated the tweet.

The occupants of the sedan were not hurt in this crash.

Police closed the road for several hours as they finished their investigation.