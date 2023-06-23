The latest on Utah wildfires
UNCATEGORIZED

New knees and hips often lead to greater patient satisfaction

Jun 23, 2023, 1:39 PM

Ken Fall's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

MURRAY, Utah — On a recent visit to Intermountain Healthcare’s TOSH rehab center in Murray, Trip Mitchell warms up his new knee on a stationary bike.

“Because if you don’t have that knee pain, you are all of a sudden back to where you were 20 years ago,” Mitchell claims.

For the 66 year-old hockey player and skier, keeping moving is what brings him happiness.  “Motion equals quality of life,” is Mitchell’s philosophy.

Mitchell in recent years has had both knees replaced, as well as one hip and a shoulder.  Total joint replacements have been increasing at a rapid rate throughout the country.  Studies show that patient satisfaction in knee and hip surgeries is growing, too.

Surgery center opens on the campus of TOSH specializing in outpatient procedures. (Ken Fall/KSL TV) Surgery center opens on the campus of TOSH specializing in outpatient procedures. (Mark Wetzel/KSL TV) Surgery center opens on the campus of TOSH specializing in outpatient procedures. (Ken Fall/KSL TV)

Nathan Momberger, MD is a surgeon at the Intermountain Surgery Center at TOSH – The Orthopedic Specialty Hospital.  “We’ve been challenged to transform health care,” says Dr. Momberger.  “That really means getting healthy patients out of the hospital and having their surgeries performed in a safer, lower cost environment.”

The state-of-the-art surgery center includes eight operating rooms where doctors will perform outpatient surgeries on hips, knees, and spinal areas as well as other orthopedic procedures.  This is the seventh ambulatory surgical center Intermountain Healthcare has opened in Utah, with more planned in the near future.

Mitchell hopes to put his new knees to the test on the ice in his adult league at the Olympic Oval in Kearns, later this summer.  He credits the exceptional care from his healthcare providers for keeping him in the game.

Procedures at the new surgical center are expected to begin in mid-July.

