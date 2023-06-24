The latest on Utah wildfires
2 teens injured after falling near Bridal Veil Falls

Jun 24, 2023, 5:25 PM | Updated: 7:59 pm

Josh Ellis's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

PROVO CANYON, Utah — Two 16-year-olds, a boy and a girl, were injured after falling while hiking to Lost Creek Falls in Provo Canyon Saturday afternoon.

Sgt. Spencer Cannon with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office said the boy fell between 15 and 20 feet, suffering non-life-threatening back and neck injuries. The girl fell around 6 feet and suffered foot lacerations.

Both were stabilized by Utah County search and rescue crews before being hoisted off the mountainside by an Intermountain Health LifeFlight helicopter and the Utah Department of Public Safety helicopter.

Cannon said the boy was then taken to an area hospital by ambulance. A hiker who was with the two helped relay information to dispatch as search and rescue crews headed to the scene.

UPDATE: Utah County authorities originally said the girl fell further and was more seriously injured; they issued a correction and this story has been updated. 

Follow @KSL_AlexCabreroLike us on Facebook...

