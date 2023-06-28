Two caretakers charged after death of resident

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Attorney General has criminally charged two employees at Hidden Hollow Care Center in Orem in the suicide death of a resident.

Amy Lauritzen and Laetitia Odunze have each been charged with one count of reckless aggravated abuse of a vulnerable adult as third-degree felonies.

KSL reported earlier this week on the story of Chien Nguyen. His death was highlighted in a scathing report by the Disability Law Center accusing the state of not doing enough to protect the disabled.

Investigators said the women knew Nguyen’s medication had run out and that he was having suicidal thoughts — and did nothing to help him.

Documents that the attorney general posted on Facebook Tuesday said C.N. (Chien Nguyen) was known to have schizophrenia with suicidal ideation and prior suicide attempts.

“To treat C.N.’s schizophrenia, C.N.’s physician had prescribed a daily dose of 150 mg. of Clozapine, a prescription medication used to treat severely ill schizophrenic patients,” one of the documents stated.

When Nguyen moved into the Hidden Hollow home, he did not have any Clozapine with him.

“Rather than scheduling appropriate medical evaluations so that C.N. could be officially admitted and receive proper medical treatment, Hidden Hollow’s Director of Nursing (DON Lauritizen) administered Clozapine to C.N. using a stash of discontinued medication saved from a prior patient(s). This borrowed medication was given to C.N. from approximately January 21, 2022, to April 1, 2022.”

Other events were detailed when Nguyen was in crises on multiple occasions without further action to safeguard him, obtain necessary evaluation or properly follow up on suicidal behaviors.

The document ended saying both women met the elements of aggravated abuse of a vulnerable adult, a third-degree felony.