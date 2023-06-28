The latest on Utah wildfires
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CRIME

Two caretakers charged after death of resident

Jun 27, 2023, 7:29 PM | Updated: 8:14 pm

File photo (Pixabay)...

File photo (Pixabay)

(Pixabay)

Cary Schwanitz's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Attorney General has criminally charged two employees at Hidden Hollow Care Center in Orem in the suicide death of a resident.

Amy Lauritzen and Laetitia Odunze have each been charged with one count of reckless aggravated abuse of a vulnerable adult as third-degree felonies.

KSL reported earlier this week on the story of Chien Nguyen. His death was highlighted in a scathing report by the Disability Law Center accusing the state of not doing enough to protect the disabled.

Investigators said the women knew Nguyen’s medication had run out and that he was having suicidal thoughts — and did nothing to help him.

Documents that the attorney general posted on Facebook Tuesday said C.N. (Chien Nguyen) was known to have schizophrenia with suicidal ideation and prior suicide attempts.

“To treat C.N.’s schizophrenia, C.N.’s physician had prescribed a daily dose of 150 mg. of Clozapine, a prescription medication used to treat severely ill schizophrenic patients,” one of the documents stated.

When Nguyen moved into the Hidden Hollow home, he did not have any Clozapine with him.

“Rather than scheduling appropriate medical evaluations so that C.N. could be officially admitted and receive proper medical treatment, Hidden Hollow’s Director of Nursing (DON Lauritizen) administered Clozapine to C.N. using a stash of discontinued medication saved from a prior patient(s). This borrowed medication was given to C.N. from approximately January 21, 2022, to April 1, 2022.”

Other events were detailed when Nguyen was in crises on multiple occasions without further action to safeguard him, obtain necessary evaluation or properly follow up on suicidal behaviors.

The document ended saying both women met the elements of aggravated abuse of a vulnerable adult, a third-degree felony.

KSL 5 TV Live

Crime

Moab City officials say that in one day, thieves stole $22,000 worth of bicycles from tourists. (K...

Shelby Lofton and Michael Houck, KSL TV

Moab police investigate rash of mountain bike thefts

Moab City officials say that in one day, thieves stole $22,000 worth of bicycles from tourists.

20 hours ago

FILE (Logan City Police Department/Facebook)...

Michael Houck

Logan man accused of shooting scooter after crashing it, arrested by SWAT during nap

SWAT teams arrested a man who allegedly shot his motorscooter after crashing on it and was found asleep at his home Monday night.

20 hours ago

NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson and wife Chandra Janway...

Associated Press

NASCAR great Jimmie Johnson’s in-laws found dead in apparent murder-suicide in Oklahoma

Police in Muskogee, Oklahoma, confirmed Tuesday they are investigating the deaths of three relatives of seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson as an apparent murder-suicide.

20 hours ago

An investigator walks out of a home along Broadway Street, Sunday, June 25, 2023, in Newton, Mass. ...

Steve LeBlanc, Associated Press

Couple celebrating 50th wedding anniversary are stabbed to death

Authorities announced late Monday that they had arrested a 41-year-old man in the weekend killing of a Massachusetts couple celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary, along with another family member, in the small city outside Boston.

2 days ago

FILE: A judge on Tuesday declined to close court proceedings against a man charged with killing two...

Emily Ashcraft, KSL.com

Ex-BYU professor sentenced to 2 years of probation in student sex abuse case

A former BYU professor accused of sexually abusing three students and "ecclesiastical abuse" was sentenced Monday to probation after pleading no contest to reduced charges.

2 days ago

Movie-goers evacuate the Century Rio movie theater as officers respond to a shooting at the theater...

Associated Press

Man fatally shot in New Mexico movie theater over seat dispute

Police say an argument over seating at a movie theater in New Mexico escalated into a shooting that left a man dead and sent frightened filmgoers scrambling to flee.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

Two caretakers charged after death of resident