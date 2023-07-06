Man hospitalized after portion of power line structure falls on him in Spanish Fork Canyon

SPANISH FORK, Utah — A 22-year-old man sustained critical injuries Thursday after part of the high-transmission power line tower he was helping build fell, hitting him and trapping him for a time.

The incident happened at approximately noon near Dairy Fork in Spanish Fork Canyon.

Officials with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office said the man was working with a crew that was constructing the large, power line structure when the incident occurred.

“He was in pretty bad shape, in a lot of pain,” said Sgt. Spencer Cannon with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office. “We had Spanish Fork Fire and Ambulance come up, and they got him stabilized. LifeFlight arrived on scene as well.”

Cannon said the section of power line structure that fell on him was large — approximately 20-feet long.

Around noon today @UCSO Deputies & @SpanishForkPDFE EMS responded near Dairy Fork in Spanish Fork canyon. A 20 year old man was critically injured when part of a power line tower structure fell on him. @Intermountain LifeFlight transported him to Utah Valley Hospital in Provo. pic.twitter.com/AGyBKeb2H7 — Utah County Sheriff (@UCSO) July 6, 2023

While he was in critical condition, Cannon said he was conscious and talking.

The man was then flown in a medical helicopter to Utah Valley Hospital in Provo.

“The folks that were with him gave really good information about his condition and exactly where they were so we were able to get right to where they were as quickly as we possibly could,” Cannon said.

A description of his injuries was not immediately available.