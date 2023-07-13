UTAH FIREWATCH
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CRIME

Esperanza Elementary school burglarized; police looking for suspects

Jul 13, 2023, 12:58 PM | Updated: 3:04 pm

Karah Brackin's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

WEST VALLEY CITY, UtahEsperanza Elementary, a dual immersion elementary school in West Valley City, is asking for the community’s help in identifying who broke into the school, vandalized the building and stole precious items. 

It happened in the wee hours on Saturday.

The school shared surveillance footage Thursday in hopes that someone may recognize who broke in so they can keep moving forward.

Out of the 550 students who attend school at Esperanza Elementary, principal Eulogio Alejandre said 200 students play instruments. That is why what was stolen hurts extra.

“This was a big glass window, and so what they did is they threw something against the glass,” Alejandre said.

Captured on camera, Alejandre said he got the alert on his phone that there was a school break in. The door was busted. A safe was stolen.

Alejandre said the majority of the stolen items and vandalism happened in the heartbeat of their school: the mariachi band room.

“They took some guitars and some violins and some stands for the microphones and some microphones,” Alejandre said.

A computer from the recording studio was also taken. 

He said Esperanza Elementary is 99% Hispanic and the only school in the state with a performing mariachi band.

In a school where culture is celebrated through music, the vandalism and theft hit a low note. 

“We have to have guitars and violins and drum sets and all of those kinds of things that make up a mariachi band, and so they helped themselves to all the things that we had here,” Alejandre said.

Precious memorabilia, including a signed jersey from a top soccer team in Mexico, is also nowhere to be found. 

“This is probably the most valued picture frame that he had.”

“I don’t know why they would tear that. They smashed the glass. They took the shirt and left this in the middle of the floor, broken,” Alejandre said.

With school coming up again in about a month, consider this a bridge to moving forward.

“We know we’re gonna replace those things. They didn’t do anything to stop us. They can’t. We’re gonna continue. We will start the year just like every year.”

Alejandre is certain the school will continue to play their song. 

“The name of the school is ‘Esperanza.’ In English, that means ‘Hope.’ We have nothing but hope for the future,” he said. 

KSL TV has reached out to West Valley City police, who the principal says is working the case. 

If you have any information on what may have happened, you are encouraged to call police.

KSL 5 TV Live

Crime

FILE PHOTO...

Associated Press

Oklahoma murder conviction reversed due to sexual relationship between judge, prosecutor

An Oklahoma appeals court has thrown out a first-degree murder conviction because of a sexual relationship between the judge and a prosecutor in the case.

15 hours ago

FILE - This booking photo provided by Massachusetts State Police on March 7, 2023, shows Francisco ...

Mark Pratt, Associated Press

Judge rules man accused of trying to open jet’s door, attacking crew, not competent for trial

A federal magistrate judge has ruled that a man charged with attacking a flight attendant with a broken metal spoon and attempting to open an airliner’s emergency door on a cross-country flight in March is not currently competent to stand trial.

15 hours ago

(FILE)...

Pat Reavy

Salt Lake woman visited 3 bars before causing fatal wrong-way crash, charges say

A Salt Lake woman was charged Thursday with causing a fatal wrong-way crash on Interstate 15 in February while driving impaired.

15 hours ago

A St. George police officer detaining the two suspects after they drove off the road into the dirt....

Michael Houck

Two suspects arrested after highspeed chase with police on Arizona-Utah border

Two people gave multiple police agencies a chase on the Arizona-Utah border after allegedly stealing from a Walmart.

2 days ago

Christopher Law...

Daniella Rivera and Keira Fairmont, KSL TV

Convicted child sex offender on the run, charged with raping a minor while on parole

A convicted child sex offender is on the run after being charged with sexually assaulting a teenager while on parole, raising serious questions about how he had unsupervised access to a minor.

2 days ago

Taylorsvillle Police car responding to a roll over crash on 110622....

Pat Reavy

Motorist fired shot in road rage confrontation in Murray, police say

A man was arrested Tuesday in a Murray road rage incident during which a shot was fired, according to police. The incident marks the latest in a disturbing trend of confrontational drivers in Utah.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Esperanza Elementary school burglarized; police looking for suspects