Update: Power restored to South Jordan customers
Jul 15, 2023, 8:07 PM | Updated: Jul 16, 2023, 11:25 am
(Courtesy: Rocky Mountain Power)
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — Power was restored to South Jordan customers following a car crash Saturday.
Rocky Mountain Power said the outage affected more than 1,000 customers.
RMP tweeted that due to a vehicle accident, about 1,434 of their customers would be without power until 12:30 a.m. Sunday.
South Jordan police Officer Hourlier told KSL TV that a car hit a power box at approximately 6 p.m.
Outage Update: 1434 customers affected in South Jordan, UT, due to a vehicle accident. The current estimated time of restoration is 12:30 AM. Thank you for your patience and understanding. For continuous updates, please visit https://t.co/5KJ7zd0MQ1 or text OUT to 759677 pic.twitter.com/iU28qmuYLQ
— Rocky Mountain Power UT (@RMP_Utah) July 16, 2023
At approximately, 6:50 p.m., RMP tweeted that over 2,000 customers were without power.
For immediate updates, you can visit the RMP outage website or follow its Twitter account.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is provided.