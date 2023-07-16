Update: Power restored to South Jordan customers

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — Power was restored to South Jordan customers following a car crash Saturday.

Rocky Mountain Power said the outage affected more than 1,000 customers.

RMP tweeted that due to a vehicle accident, about 1,434 of their customers would be without power until 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

South Jordan police Officer Hourlier told KSL TV that a car hit a power box at approximately 6 p.m.

Outage Update: 1434 customers affected in South Jordan, UT, due to a vehicle accident. The current estimated time of restoration is 12:30 AM. Thank you for your patience and understanding. For continuous updates, please visit https://t.co/5KJ7zd0MQ1 or text OUT to 759677 pic.twitter.com/iU28qmuYLQ — Rocky Mountain Power UT (@RMP_Utah) July 16, 2023

At approximately, 6:50 p.m., RMP tweeted that over 2,000 customers were without power.

For immediate updates, you can visit the RMP outage website or follow its Twitter account.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is provided.