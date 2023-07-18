Water main break closes southbound I-15 near Hill Field Road

UPDATE: Traffic on I-15 was opened hours before expected and seems to be flowing normally.

LAYTON, Utah — A water line rupture under or near Interstate 15 has fully closed the freeway heading south at approximately mile post 331 near Hill Field Road.

A spokesman with the Utah Department of Transportation said the closure was anticipated to last for up to 10 hours. If the water break is under the road it is likely a section will need to be torn up so repairs can be made. It wasn’t clear if the water could be coming from a break near, but not under, the freeway.

BREAKING: UDOT preliminarily estimating a 10 HOUR closure affecting SB-15 in the Layton area due to a water line break and road “bubbling” that will require significant repairs @KSL5TV #KSLTV #Utah pic.twitter.com/pHh67yZAAu — Andrew Adams (@AndrewAdamsKSL) July 18, 2023

This is breaking news and will be updated as more information becomes available.