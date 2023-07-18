UTAH FIREWATCH
TRAFFIC & CRASHES

Water main break closes southbound I-15 near Hill Field Road

Jul 18, 2023, 4:22 PM | Updated: 5:58 pm

Freeway with no cars...

A water main break underneath Interstate 15 is causing buckling of the southbound lanes near Hill Field Road on July 18, 2023. (UHP)

(UHP)

Larry D. Curtis's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

UPDATE: Traffic on I-15  was opened hours before expected and seems to be flowing normally.

LAYTON, Utah — A water line rupture under or near Interstate 15 has fully closed the freeway heading south at approximately mile post 331 near Hill Field Road.

A spokesman with the Utah Department of Transportation said the closure was anticipated to last for up to 10 hours. If the water break is under the road it is likely a section will need to be torn up so repairs can be made. It wasn’t clear if the water could be coming from a break near, but not under, the freeway.

This is breaking news and will be updated as more information becomes available.

