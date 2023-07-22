UTAH FIREWATCH
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

OUTDOORS & RECREATION

Huge crowds expected at Utah lakes, rivers this weekend

Jul 21, 2023, 6:17 PM | Updated: 6:43 pm

Mike Anderson's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

WEBER COUNTY, Utah — Weber County Deputies are gearing up for a busy weekend as they expect the heat to draw huge crowds to lakes and rivers.

They’re asking people to keep hydrated and obey the safety laws.

A lot of the summer 911 calls come after a lack of preparation. The Weber County Sheriff’s Office is staffing up well above usual numbers for the Pioneer Day weekend.

The heatwave is likely to bring a lot more people than usual because the water seems to get more attractive the hotter it gets.

“Absolutely. It’s too hot. The older I get the grumpier I get because it’s too hot outside,” Hollie Hurst said.

She and her family are among the many who quickly filled up the beach at Cemetery Point Friday morning.

Hollie Hurst and her family are among the many who quickly filled up the beach at Cemetery Point Friday morning. (KSL TV) This weekend's heat will draw thousands of people to Utah's lakes and rivers. (KSL TV) This weekend's heat will draw thousands of people to Utah's lakes and rivers. (KSL TV)

“We’re expecting a lot of activities around the waterways, the lakes, and the rivers,” Lt. Mark Horton said.

He said Weber County deputies are anticipating even larger crowds as we get into the holiday weekend.

“And so we are amping up above and beyond what we usually do for this holiday weekend,” Horton added.

Deputies will be out making sure people are being safe while remaining ready to respond to emergencies, especially along the reservoirs out here.

It’s important to know and follow Utah’s boating laws. In Weber County, Deputies spend a lot of time on the water, reminding people of what they should be doing.

A lot of these things may seem basic, but following the rules and laws can save lives.

Paddleboarder Jeb Pischnotte said, “Don’t let dehydration sneak up on you. You can be sweating profusely in this dry heat and not even know it.”

Pischnotte came prepared for paddleboarding. Dehydration is one of the reasons that lead to an increased number of calls on weekends like this.

It’s why Horton said search and rescue volunteers were ready to respond to trails around the county as well.

“You head out, you’re in water, but you still need to hydrate. Another important factor is know where you are,” he added.

Knowing your exact location can be crucial in getting a quick response.

Horton asked everyone to be prepared and use some common sense while having fun and coping with the heat.

“We’re just going to have fun outside in the sun. It’s too hot to be anywhere else,” Hurst said.

According to Utah law, you need to have a life jacket with you while on watercraft.

Kids 12 and younger need to be wearing one but it is recommended that everyone put the life jacket on rather than wait for an emergency.

Officers will also be on the lookout for drunk boaters, fire extinguishers, expired insurance and registration.

KSL 5 TV Live

Outdoors & Recreation

The Town to Town prize package includes a Camp Chef outdoor oven, national parks pass, cooler, blan...

KSL TV

Win KSL Town to Town Summer Adventure Prize Pack

As KSL TV is highlighting Utah all through July, and as Casey Scott heads from town to town, you also have a chance to win a summer adventure prize pack.

19 hours ago

A mural honoring Colonel Gail Halvorsen, known as the “Candy Bomber,” in Tremonton. (KSL-TV)...

Casey Scott

Town to Town: Tremonton

KSL's Casey Scott on Friday was in Tremonton ahead of “Hay Days,” a summer celebration where the town gathers for fun for all ages, with vendors, food trucks, music and fireworks.

19 hours ago

flames and smoke at water of flaming gorge...

Carter Williams

Fire restrictions added in 3 Utah counties ahead of Pioneer Day weekend

New fire restrictions are now in place within Cache, Box Elder and Weber counties because of "current and forecasted weather conditions coupled with the extremely dry vegetation" in northern Utah.

19 hours ago

Pioneer Crossing Regional Park...

Karah Brackin

Ribbon cut on Pioneer Crossing Regional Park

We love our parks in the state. Now, there is a new one to add to the list.

2 days ago

Dawnell Midgley with her family, taking a picture of the smoke behind them as they evacuated their ...

Ashley Moser

Davis County family evacuated after witnessing start of Sunny Cove fire at Flaming Gorge

The Midgley family from Kaysville planned on spending the week at the Mustang Ridge Campground, but Mother Nature had her own plans.

4 days ago

A waterfall at Capitol Reef National Park captured by a park ranger. (National Weather Service of S...

Larry D. Curtis

Flash flood warning issued for southern Utah, including Capitol Reef

Heavy rainfall in Garfield and Wayne counties in southern Utah prompted a flash flood warning for potentially life threatening conditions, including Capitol Reef National Park and Fruita.

4 days ago

Sponsored Articles

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Huge crowds expected at Utah lakes, rivers this weekend