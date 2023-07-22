Huge crowds expected at Utah lakes, rivers this weekend

WEBER COUNTY, Utah — Weber County Deputies are gearing up for a busy weekend as they expect the heat to draw huge crowds to lakes and rivers.

They’re asking people to keep hydrated and obey the safety laws.

A lot of the summer 911 calls come after a lack of preparation. The Weber County Sheriff’s Office is staffing up well above usual numbers for the Pioneer Day weekend.

The heatwave is likely to bring a lot more people than usual because the water seems to get more attractive the hotter it gets.

“Absolutely. It’s too hot. The older I get the grumpier I get because it’s too hot outside,” Hollie Hurst said.

She and her family are among the many who quickly filled up the beach at Cemetery Point Friday morning.

“We’re expecting a lot of activities around the waterways, the lakes, and the rivers,” Lt. Mark Horton said.

He said Weber County deputies are anticipating even larger crowds as we get into the holiday weekend.

“And so we are amping up above and beyond what we usually do for this holiday weekend,” Horton added.

Deputies will be out making sure people are being safe while remaining ready to respond to emergencies, especially along the reservoirs out here.

It’s important to know and follow Utah’s boating laws. In Weber County, Deputies spend a lot of time on the water, reminding people of what they should be doing.

A lot of these things may seem basic, but following the rules and laws can save lives.

Paddleboarder Jeb Pischnotte said, “Don’t let dehydration sneak up on you. You can be sweating profusely in this dry heat and not even know it.”

Pischnotte came prepared for paddleboarding. Dehydration is one of the reasons that lead to an increased number of calls on weekends like this.

It’s why Horton said search and rescue volunteers were ready to respond to trails around the county as well.

“You head out, you’re in water, but you still need to hydrate. Another important factor is know where you are,” he added.

Knowing your exact location can be crucial in getting a quick response.

Horton asked everyone to be prepared and use some common sense while having fun and coping with the heat.

“We’re just going to have fun outside in the sun. It’s too hot to be anywhere else,” Hurst said.

According to Utah law, you need to have a life jacket with you while on watercraft.

Kids 12 and younger need to be wearing one but it is recommended that everyone put the life jacket on rather than wait for an emergency.

Officers will also be on the lookout for drunk boaters, fire extinguishers, expired insurance and registration.