Funeral services for Elder Holland’s wife announced

(The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

SALT LAKE CITY — Funeral services were announced for Patricia Holland on Friday afternoon.

She is the late wife of Elder Jeffery R. Holland.

Services will be on Friday, July 28 at 11 a.m. in the Conference Center Theater in Salt Lake City.

The public is invited to attend. A broadcast of the service will also be made available to the public.

There will be no public viewing. Graveside services will be in St. George, Utah.

Patricia Holland, 81, died on Thursday, July 20, “after a brief hospitalization,” a release from the Church said.

She was the wife of Elder Jeffery R. Holland, 82, who is an Apostle of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The pair have three children, Matthew, Mary Alice and David, and thirteen grandchildren.

Elder Jeffrey R. Holland announced in June that he was “slowly returning” to church work and assignments after taking a break to recover from health challenges.

Elder Holland, of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, was excused from church assignments on April 6, for at least two months as he began dialysis for a kidney condition and recovered from COVID-19.