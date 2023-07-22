UTAH FIREWATCH
Funeral services for Elder Holland’s wife announced

Jul 21, 2023, 9:35 PM | Updated: 10:09 pm

Patricia Terry Holland...

Patricia Terry Holland (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

(The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

Cimaron Neugebauer's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Funeral services were announced for Patricia Holland on Friday afternoon.

She is the late wife of Elder Jeffery R. Holland.

Services will be on Friday, July 28 at 11 a.m. in the Conference Center Theater in Salt Lake City.

The public is invited to attend. A broadcast of the service will also be made available to the public.

There will be no public viewing. Graveside services will be in St. George, Utah.

Patricia Holland, 81, died on Thursday, July 20, “after a brief hospitalization,” a release from the Church said.

She was the wife of Elder Jeffery R. Holland, 82, who is an Apostle of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The pair have three children, Matthew, Mary Alice and David, and thirteen grandchildren.

Elder Jeffrey R. Holland announced in June that he was “slowly returning” to church work and assignments after taking a break to recover from health challenges.

Elder Holland, of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, was excused from church assignments on April 6, for at least two months as he began dialysis for a kidney condition and recovered from COVID-19.

Patricia T. and Elder Jeffrey R. Holland, 2018.(Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

Patricia T. Holland and her husband, Jeffrey R. Holland, on their wedding day of June 7, 1963.(Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

Portrait of Patricia T. Holland, circa 1975.(Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

Patricia T. Holland at home with her three children, October 14, 1981.(Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

Patricia T. Holland greets the audience while her husband, Elder Jeffrey R. Holland, gives two thumbs up at the October 2012 General Conference. (Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

(Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

Elder Jeffrey R. Holland and his wife, Sister Patricia Holland. (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

