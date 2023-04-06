Elder Holland excused from Church assignments as medical recovery continues

SALT LAKE CITY — Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of The Quorum of the Twelve Apostles has been temporarily excused from all Church assignments and meetings as he continues to recover from recent medical treatments and COVID-19, according to a statement released Thursday by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Elder Holland was excused from last weekend’s general conference after he and his wife, Sister Patricia Holland, tested positive for COVID-19. Church officials said Elder Holland also recently began dialysis for a kidney condition.

“Consequently, the First Presidency has excused him from all Church assignments and meetings for at least two months to allow his medical treatments and recovery to take full effect. Elder and Sister Holland note that they are very grateful for all the prayers and outpouring of support offered in their behalf at this time,” Church officials said.

Elder Holland tweeted he and his wife watched general conference “hand-in-hand, at home.” He also expressed gratitude for the Savior.

“I hope you will join me in recognizing and appreciating that all sins and sorrows, all disappointment and depression, all temptation and all tears may be put behind us through the divinity, atoning sacrifice, and triumphant resurrection of the Lord Jesus Christ,” Elder Holland said.

Late last month, Elder Holland announced a new president for Brigham Young University. He was scheduled to be the keynote speaker at Southern Utah University’s commencement exercises on April 28, but the university announced Elder Holland will not be attending or speaking at the event. Further details would be announced at a later time.