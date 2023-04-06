Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
RELIGION

Elder Holland excused from Church assignments as medical recovery continues

Apr 6, 2023, 11:00 AM | Updated: 12:28 pm
Elder Jeffrey R. Holland and his wife, Sister Patricia Holland. (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latt...
Elder Jeffrey R. Holland and his wife, Sister Patricia Holland. (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)
(The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)
Josh Ellis's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of The Quorum of the Twelve Apostles has been temporarily excused from all Church assignments and meetings as he continues to recover from recent medical treatments and COVID-19, according to a statement released Thursday by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Elder Holland was excused from last weekend’s general conference after he and his wife, Sister Patricia Holland, tested positive for COVID-19. Church officials said Elder Holland also recently began dialysis for a kidney condition.

“Consequently, the First Presidency has excused him from all Church assignments and meetings for at least two months to allow his medical treatments and recovery to take full effect. Elder and Sister Holland note that they are very grateful for all the prayers and outpouring of support offered in their behalf at this time,” Church officials said.

Elder Holland tweeted he and his wife watched general conference “hand-in-hand, at home.” He also expressed gratitude for the Savior.

“I hope you will join me in recognizing and appreciating that all sins and sorrows, all disappointment and depression, all temptation and all tears may be put behind us through the divinity, atoning sacrifice, and triumphant resurrection of the Lord Jesus Christ,” Elder Holland said.

Late last month, Elder Holland announced a new president for Brigham Young University. He was scheduled to be the keynote speaker at Southern Utah University’s commencement exercises on April 28, but the university announced Elder Holland will not be attending or speaking at the event. Further details would be announced at a later time.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Religion

FILE - Lori Vallow Daybell sits in a police car after a hearing at the Fremont County Courthouse in...
Keira Farrimond and Mike Headrick

Radicalized Religion: When did Lori Vallow Daybell’s beliefs become dangerous?

Lori Vallow Daybell and Chad Daybell went from seemingly mainstream members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to following and practicing beliefs far outside the official teachings and doctrine. Experts explain how radicalized religion comes to be and how it can turn dangerous or even deadly.
2 days ago
Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown speaks during a news conference on April 5, 2023. (WBAL via...
Celina Tebor, Zenebou Sylla and Christina Zdanowicz

Maryland AG report alleges more than 600 children abused by Catholic clergy members, others

A report from Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown released Wednesday alleges 156 Catholic clergy members and others abused at least 600 children over the course of more than six decades.
2 days ago
Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...
KSL TV

WATCH: ‘Inspirational Messages’

Short messages from leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, including President Russell M. Nelson, President M. Russell Ballard, Elder Jeffrey R. Holland and Michelle D. Craig.
5 days ago
...
Madison Swenson & Eliza Pace

15 new temples announced during April 2023 General Conference

The locations of 15 new temples were announced during the 193rd Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
5 days ago
Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...
KSL TV

WATCH: ‘Jesus the Christ: The Mesa Easter Pageant’

“Jesus the Christ: The Mesa Easter Pageant” is a documentary that follows the annual Easter Pageant in Mesa, Arizona — a production that retells the story of the life, death, and resurrection of Jesus Christ through live performances, music, and special effects.
5 days ago
Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...
KSL TV

WATCH: ‘Uvalde Angels’

On Tuesday, May 24, 2022, the unthinkable happened at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. A gunman rushed the school, killing 19 children and two teachers. That night, 1,300 miles away in Huntsville, Utah, 78-year-old JR Johansen was watching the news and saw the horrific story. He wondered what could be done for the grieving families.
5 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...
PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.
Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
Elder Holland excused from Church assignments as medical recovery continues