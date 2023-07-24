UTAH FIREWATCH
Senior missionary dies in car crash in Vanuatu

Jul 23, 2023, 7:16 PM | Updated: 7:23 pm

(The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)...

(The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

(The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

SALT LAKE CITY — A senior sister missionary for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints died in a serious car crash while serving in the Vanuatu Port Vila Mission Friday.

According to a statement from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, the crash occurred when another vehicle reportedly veered into their lane of traffic, causing a head-on collision.

The woman was identified as Sister Marina Carver.

Sister Marina Carver and Elder Richard Carver (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

“Both Elder Richard Carver and Sister Marina Carver, of Riverton, Utah, were taken to a local hospital and later transferred to a hospital in Port Vila. Sister Carver tragically passed away due to internal injuries on Saturday evening. Elder Carver is receiving additional medical evaluation but is expected to recover,” the statement said.

The couple began serving in Oct. 2022 and were assigned as a member and leader support missionaries.

“We send our deepest condolences to Elder Carver, their children and extended family members. We pray they will be comforted with their understanding of Sister Carver’s faith in Heavenly Father’s plan for families to be together forever.”

The full release from the Church can be found here. 

