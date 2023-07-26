UTAH FIREWATCH
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LORI VALLOW DAYBELL TRIAL

Judge: Tammy Daybell’s aunt may speak at Lori Vallow Daybell’s sentencing

Jul 26, 2023, 3:03 PM | Updated: 3:14 pm

Lori Vallow Daybell stands and listens as the jury's verdict is read at the Ada County Courthouse i...

Lori Vallow Daybell stands and listens as the jury's verdict is read at the Ada County Courthouse in Boise, Idaho on Friday May 12, 2023. The Idaho jury convicted Daybell of murder in the deaths of her two youngest children and a romantic rival, a verdict that marks the end of a three-year investigation that included bizarre claims of zombie children, apocalyptic prophesies and illicit affairs. (AP Photo/Kyle Green)

(AP Photo/Kyle Green)

KSL NewsRadio's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho — A judge has ruled that Tammy Daybell’s aunt will be allowed to speak at the sentencing of Lori Vallow Daybell on Monday.

Vallow Daybell was convicted in May for the first-degree murders of her two youngest kids, JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan. A jury also found her guilty of three counts of conspiracy to murder the two kids as well as Tammy Daybell, Lori Daybell’s husband Chad Daybell’s first wife.

The jury also found Lori Vallow Daybell guilty of one count of grand theft.

Click here for complete coverage of the Lori Vallow Daybell trial

In a virtual hearing Wednesday, Judge Steven Boyce heard arguments from both the defense and prosecutors on whether Vicki Hoban, Tammy Daybell’s aunt, could speak at the sentencing.

The defense argued Idaho law only allows immediate family to make a victim impact statement. The law does not count an aunt as immediate family.

They also argued Tammy Daybell’s father and sister had already submitted victim impact statements in writing. The prosecution offered no rebuttal and left the decision to the court.

Boyce said an Idaho code allows people to make victim impact statements on behalf of a family member who cannot do so themselves.

Tammy Daybell’s mother passed away in June, so Hoban wished to speak on her behalf and that’s what Boyce ruled in favor of.

“When I look at the language of the statute of the case law … what I don’t find is any limiting language stating … this designation of a representative can only apply if there’s an absence of anyone else to make a statement,” Boyce said in Wednesday’s hearing.

“There’s nothing in the statute that indicates that a designated representative has to only be appointed under certain circumstances, such as the unavailability of anyone else to make a statement.”

Simply put, Hoban will speak on behalf of her mother.

Who else is speaking at Lori Vallow Daybell’s sentencing?

The court will also allow JJ Vallow’s grandmother, Kay Woodcock, and other close family members to speak at Monday’s sentencing.

Lori Vallow Daybell also has the option to speak if she wishes.

The sentencing will take place Monday at the Fremont County Courthouse in St. Anthony,  a few miles north of Rexburg. Based on the charges she’s been found guilty of, Lori Vallow Daybell could spend the rest of her life in prison.

The death penalty is not on the table in this case.

KSL 5 TV Live

Lori Vallow Daybell Trial

Lori Vallow Daybell stands and listens as the jury's verdict is read at the Ada County Courthouse i...

BY AMIE SCHAEFFER, KSL NewsRadio

Judge denies Lori Vallow Daybell request for new trial

A judge has ruled against Lori Vallow Daybell’s request for a new trial according to East Idaho News. The judge denied that Vallow Daybell’s attorneys had effectively argued that the jury in her murder and conspiracy trial received incorrect instructions related to conspiracy charges.

1 month ago

Lori Vallow Daybell stands and listens as the jury's verdict is read at the Ada County Courthouse i...

Larry D. Curtis

Lori Daybell’s defense team files for new murder trial

The legal team for convicted murderer Lori Vallow Daybell filed paperwork Thursday for a new trial.

2 months ago

Lori Vallow Daybell talks with her lawyers before the jury's verdict is read at the Ada County Cour...

Eliza Pace

Lori Vallow Daybell to be sentenced for murders in July

Sentencing for Lori Vallow Daybell has been set for July 2023.

2 months ago

Lori Vallow Daybell stands and listens as the jury's verdict is read at the Ada County Courthouse i...

Larry D. Curtis

Lori Daybell indicted for conspiracy to kill man who testified against her

Lori Vallow Daybell, already convicted of multiple murders, now faces a new charge in Arizona: conspiracy to commit first degree murder.

2 months ago

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

Lauren Steinbrecher

‘I saw evil’: juror recounts Lori Vallow Daybell trial, deliberations

One of the 12 jurors who convicted Lori Vallow Daybell is speaking out, explaining what solidified to him that she was guilty.

2 months ago

Lori Vallow Daybell talks with her lawyers before the jury's verdict is read at the Ada County Cour...

Larry D. Curtis and Dan Rascon

Public engages with verdict of Idaho mom’s murder trial

As the verdict for the murder and other charges were about to be read, that would determine the fate of Lori Vallow Daybell, crowds gathered outside the courtroom.

3 months ago

Sponsored Articles

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Judge: Tammy Daybell’s aunt may speak at Lori Vallow Daybell’s sentencing