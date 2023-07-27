UTAH FIREWATCH
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

YOUR LIFE YOUR HEALTH

Program aims to improve outcomes of preterm births

Jul 27, 2023, 5:38 PM | Updated: 6:07 pm

Ken Fall's Profile Picture

BY KEN FALL AND KADEY KIA, KSL TV


KSLTV.com

WOODS CROSS, Utah – With preterm births on the rise, the Healthy Beginnings program aims to nurture healthy pregnancies through support, education, and incentives.

The journey to parenthood is unique and personal – often bringing a long list of questions and worries.

When first-time mom Allison Pope encountered concerns in her pregnancy, she knew where to turn: her perinatal care manager.

Nurse Vicki Alder helps moms like Pope through the Healthy Beginning program offered through SelectHealth.

The program aims to help make pregnancy easier and safer by offering support, education, and incentives to stay on track with prenatal care.

For example, the program offers cash incentives or gift cards for members who meet certain criteria, such as scheduling a prenatal visit with their doctor during the first trimester of pregnancy.

“We found that with that just additional education, and additional support, our preterm birth rates are just a little bit lower than those that don’t participate in the Healthy Beginnings program and have that extra support,” Alder said.

Preterm birth rates are on the rise across the country. They jumped four percent from 2020 to 2021, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Currently, 10.5% of babies are delivered prematurely, or before 37 weeks, in the United States. Utah’s average is currently 9.9%.

“Things aren’t being caught early enough,” Alder said.

The program teaches parents about common signs of preterm labor, such as contractions or cramping more than four times an hour; aching in the lower back; bleeding or spotting; and even a feeling that something isn’t right.

In Pope’s case, she faced a minor health concern early in her pregnancy.

“His abdomen was starting to measure small,” she said about her son.

Pope’s concerns were addressed, and she continued down the path to a full-term pregnancy.

Her son is now a healthy and happy two-month-old.

“The program is important, just because it gives so much reassurance,” Pond said.

And it allows expectant parents to ask questions to determine what concerns warrant a doctor’s visit.

“It felt more of a friend conversation, instead of like, a doctor’s visit where it was strictly business,” Pond said of her check-ins with Alder.

“It’s really important to have that social support as well during pregnancy,” Alder said.

To learn more about the Select Health Healthy Beginnings program, visit selecthealth.org.

KSL 5 TV Live

Your Life Your Health

Two-year-old Jaxson Thurston...

Aley Davis, Ken Fall, Erin Cox, KSL TV

Why protecting your child’s hearing should be top of mind this holiday weekend

Summertime often means attending fun, loud events like rodeos, sporting events, and this holiday weekend, lots of fireworks shows.

8 days ago

(Ken Fall/KSL TV)...

Ken Fall

Doctor house calls: Modern medicine looks to the past

A century ago, 40% of patients saw doctors at home. Today, those home visits are making a comeback in a unique program through Intermountain Health.

15 days ago

(Ken Fall/KSL TV)...

Ken Fall

Rural cancer patients access care closer to home

Farmer Dave Walker credits a new clinic and online technology for peace of mind during his treatments.

21 days ago

Chelsea and Henry Breur...

Ken Fall

Moms in rural Utah get breastfeeding support for their babies

For mom Chelsea Breur, breastfeeding is a must. She had great success with her first two children.

29 days ago

Man works on his replace joints...

Ken Fall

New knees and hips often lead to greater patient satisfaction

Surgery center opens on the campus of TOSH specializing in outpatient procedures.  Surgeries performed outside a hospital setting typically mean shorter stays and lower costs.

1 month ago

FILE: The three Kippen kids are happy to be playing together outside after suffering from the coron...

Ayanna Likens

Why unstructured play is crucial to a child’s development

Imagination and play are key to healthy childhood development, different types of play impact how a child develops.

1 month ago

Sponsored Articles

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Program aims to improve outcomes of preterm births