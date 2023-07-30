UTAH FIREWATCH
3 killed after car hits tree in Salt Lake City, police say

Jul 30, 2023, 9:26 AM

FILE PHOTO - (Deseret News)

BY CARY SCHWANITZ


SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City Police Department is investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed three adults late Saturday.

The incident happened at 11:09 Saturday night at 965 North Beck Street.

When officers arrived, the car was engulfed in flames. The fire depart extinguished the fire.

All three adults in the car died on the scene.

Officers believed speed was a factor.

Officers and the medical examiner’s office are trying to confirm the identity of the victims and contact their families, according to a news release.

This crash marks the 14th traffic-related fatality in Salt Lake City for 2023.

