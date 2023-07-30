UHP urges drivers to be cautious after two deadly crashes Saturday night

SALT LAKE CITY — As Utah approaches the end of the 100 deadliest days on the road, the Utah Highway Patrol urging drivers to be mindful of their surroundings before getting behind the wheel.

On Saturday night, two separate crashes took place in Salt Lake and Wasatch County, leaving a total of four people dead.

Just after 11 p.m., a car crashed into a tree near the 900 block of North Beck Street in Salt Lake City. Salt Lake City police said the car was engulfed in flames when crews arrived. Speed is believed to be a factor.

In Wasatch County, a motorcyclist died after striking a car on Main Canyon Road. UHP is investigating speed in that crash as well.

“We just need to get people to start slowing down paying attention to how fast they’re going,” said Trooper Eddie Wright, a spokesperson for UHP. “These high speeds are very unsafe and isn’t giving people enough time to stop when there’s something up in the front of the road.”

Wright said speed has been a big factor in many incidents on the road. State troopers are also seeing more incidents involving road rage.

“With those, just be mindful of those around you. We all make mistakes, just remember that,” he said.

Wright could not speak to the specifics of both cases but is encouraging drivers to stay cautious as we approach the final stretch of the 100 deadliest days on the road.

“Watch what you’re doing. Slow it down, drive safe. Let’s make (August) our best month. And let’s make sure everybody makes it home safely.”

For more resources, visit the Zero Fatalities website.