Idaho mom Lori Vallow Daybell faces sentencing in deaths of 2 children and her romantic rival
Jul 31, 2023, 5:45 AM
(AP Photo/Kyle Green, File)
Jul 31, 2023, 5:45 AM
(AP Photo/Kyle Green, File)
A judge has ruled that Tammy Daybell’s aunt can speak at the sentencing of Lori Vallow Daybell on Monday.
5 days ago
A judge has ruled against Lori Vallow Daybell’s request for a new trial according to East Idaho News. The judge denied that Vallow Daybell’s attorneys had effectively argued that the jury in her murder and conspiracy trial received incorrect instructions related to conspiracy charges.
2 months ago
The legal team for convicted murderer Lori Vallow Daybell filed paperwork Thursday for a new trial.
2 months ago
Sentencing for Lori Vallow Daybell has been set for July 2023.
2 months ago
Lori Vallow Daybell, already convicted of multiple murders, now faces a new charge in Arizona: conspiracy to commit first degree murder.
3 months ago
One of the 12 jurors who convicted Lori Vallow Daybell is speaking out, explaining what solidified to him that she was guilty.
3 months ago
