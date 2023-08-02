UTAH FIREWATCH
LORI VALLOW DAYBELL TRIAL
LORI VALLOW DAYBELL TRIAL

After Lori Vallow Daybell's sentencing, her sister breaks silence

Aug 1, 2023, 7:28 PM | Updated: 7:43 pm

KSL TV's Profile Picture

BY LARRY D. CURTIS AND LADD EGAN


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — The sister of convicted murder, Lori Vallow Daybell, broke her silence and shared a tribute to her niece and nephew.

Summer Shiflet hasn’t spoken to the media in more than three years and she didn’t travel to Idaho to attending the sentencing hearing of Vallow Daybell. But she said told the East Idaho News on a zoom call that it was bittersweet because it was her sister that was sentence to three consecutive life sentences, for the murders of her children JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan, and for conspiracy to murder her husband’s then wife, Tammy Daybell.

But she also said she knew that justice was served.

“It’s not what I want, but it’s fair,” she said.

Click here for complete coverage of the Lori Vallow Daybell trial

She also said had never seen anybody with a delusional disorder before and had never heard about Vallow Daybell’s near-death experience that she talked about in court.

Her husband Chad Daybell also spoke about a near-death experience previously in his personal memoirs.

