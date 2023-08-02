UTAH FIREWATCH
LORI VALLOW DAYBELL TRIAL
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Historic building in Weber Canyon destroyed by fire started by lightning

Aug 2, 2023, 2:29 PM | Updated: 2:33 pm

The historic building on fire in Weber Canyon. (South Weber Fire Department)...

The historic building on fire in Weber Canyon. (South Weber Fire Department)

(South Weber Fire Department)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


KSLTV.com

WEBER COUNTY, Utah — A century-old building in Weber Canyon was a total loss after a lightning strike caught it on fire Tuesday afternoon.

Mountain Green Fire Protection District said lightning hit a power pole at the Rocky Mountain Power Hydroelectric facility in Weber Canyon at approximately 6 p.m.

“The ensuing fire burned through the pole and caused a transformer to fall and set the 100-year-old spillway control house ablaze,” stated the fire district’s Facebook post.

The fire district said crews were “helpless” as they couldn’t approach the building due to the live wires and equipment on fire that could threaten firefighters’ lives.

“Access was further hampered by the location of the structure five feet from the Union Pacific Railroad right-of-way,” the post stated.

Firefighters waited for RMP crews to arrive, but the crews were delayed due to other thunderstorms in the area. It wasn’t until the pole broke and rained flaming debris on the house and grass, that firefighters began to act.

“Water had to be lobbed from a great distance onto the fire, due to its inaccessible and possibly electrified location,” the post stated.

The historic building on fire in Weber Canyon. (South Weber Fire Department) The historic building on fire in Weber Canyon. (South Weber Fire Department) The historic building on fire in Weber Canyon. (South Weber Fire Department) The historic building on fire in Weber Canyon. (South Weber Fire Department) The historic building on fire in Weber Canyon. (Mountain Green Fire Protection District) The historic building on fire in Weber Canyon. (Mountain Green Fire Protection District)

The fire district said there were no fire hydrants in the area, forcing firefighters to “draft” water from a nearby river. While drafting water, crews had to keep the fire engine from sinking in the mud.

“Wires were (also) threatening to drop onto the metal bridge of the dam or electrify the metal fence that encircles the facility,” according to Mountain Green Fire.

The fire district said this was a “very challenging” fire because firefighters had to wait for RMP crews to turn off the power to the live wires.

No injuries were reported and the building was demanded a total loss. An RMP representative said the building was set to be demolished before the fire in the next several months.

“Our sincere thanks to all agencies who responded and especially to our ‘silent partner’ in all our responses, Weber 911 Dispatch, our guardian angels who watch over our safety, maintaining communications with command and summoning resources instantly at our request,” stated the fire district post.

Mountain Green Fire Protection District, Morgan County Fire & EMS, Weber Fire District, and the South Weber Fire District responded to this fire.

 

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

FILE (Photo by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for UNITAS)...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Utah woman charged with sexually abusing 2 young boys

A Roosevelt woman was charged Tuesday with sexually abusing two young boys.

16 hours ago

The Ogden Express is open for business...

Cary Schwanitz

UTA cuts the ribbon on the Ogden Express

More than 20 years of planning and a couple of years of construction came full circle Wednesday with a ribbon cutting for the Utah Transit Authority’s newest bus system - the Ogden Express - better known as OGX. 

16 hours ago

Follow @https://twitter.com/MrCurtis_NewsLike us on Facebook...

Larry D. Curtis

Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Utah County population centers

UTAH COUNTY, Utah  — A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for heavily populated portions of Utah County. The National Weather Service’s Salt Lake City office issued the warning that is in effect until 3 p.m. It warns of possible quarter-sized hail and wind gusts up to 70 miles per hour. The warning includes Eagle […]

16 hours ago

Nicholas Rossi in a wheelchair...

BRIAN MELLEY Associated Press

Fugitive who faked his death can be extradited to Utah to face a rape charge, UK judge says

An American fugitive accused of faking his own death to avoid a rape charge in Utah can be extradited to the U.S., a judge in Scotland ruled Wednesday, calling the man “as dishonest and deceitful as he is evasive and manipulative.”

16 hours ago

A photo of the suspect, 29-year-old, Negasi Zuberi. (FBI)...

Gene Johnson and Claire Rush, Associated Press

Oregon man arrested for allegedly kidnaping a Seattle woman, locking her in cinderblock cage

Authorities say a man who posed as an undercover police officer kidnapped a woman in Seattle, drove her hundreds of miles to his home in Oregon, and kept her makeshift cell.

16 hours ago

(KSL TV)...

Casey Scott

Casey Scott surprises Logan drivers with free gas cards

KSL TV's Casey Scott decided to make a pit stop in Logan and surprise a few drivers with free $50 gas cards!

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Historic building in Weber Canyon destroyed by fire started by lightning