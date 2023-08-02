Wednesday’s Child: Brayden’s journey to learn origami and find a family

SALT LAKE CITY — Meet 14-year-old Brayden, a young boy with a passion for the delicate art of origami.

“I like that I can make something out of nothing,” Brayden explained.

At Mulberry Paper & More in North Salt Lake, Brayden shared how he fell in love with origami.

“I just really didn’t have a talent when I was younger,” he recalled. “But then I saw a kid folding a little fortune teller, and I was like, ‘That’s cool!’ So I made one, and everybody thought it was just cool.”

Brayden’s skill in origami has developed over the years, he’s gone from creating fortune tellers to much larger designs like creatures, swords, and intricate airplanes.

“Sometimes I give them to people or sometimes I build something and then remake it into something else,” he said.

Origami is not the only thing that captures Brayden’s heart, he also loves skateboarding, video games, and cars. He dreams of owning a fast car someday.

“I’m trying to get a job so I can get a car,” he said. “I really want a Honda NSX or a Mazda Speed 3.”

Brayden has faced challenges in his young life, spending the past two years in foster care, searching for a forever family.

“It’s been a little bit rough, but we all get through things,” Brayden reflected.

Despite a broken adoption, Brayden remains optimistic about adoption.

“I never grew up with a dad; I want a dad at least,” he said.

Brayden said he would love to have siblings that value family connection. He said he would love to teach them about origami. He believes that by bravely putting himself out there, he’ll find the love and support he deserves. To learn more about Brayden, please visit Raise the Future by clicking here. or call 801-265-0444.