Man arrested for allegedly pointing a gun at a 14-year-old during argument, police say

SALT LAKE CITY — Bystanders held a man down after he allegedly pointed a gun at a woman’s son and grandchildren Saturday night.

Marco Alonso Gonzalez, 28, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for multiple third-degree felony counts of aggravated assault and class A misdemeanors of threat of dangerous weapon in a fight, according to the affidavit.

At approximately 3:20 p.m., Unified police were called to a man with a gun at a Maverick gas station on 2435 South 8000 West.

According to the affidavit, people there were holding the suspect “down and beating him up.” When police arrived, they took Gonzalez into custody without further incident.

Police found the victim and her family at a 7-11 on 2700 South 8400 West.

According to the affidavit, she claimed that Gonzalez “brandished her handgun at her, son and her grandkids” and walked away from them. Half an hour later, the victim told police they encountered Gonzalez again at the Maverick gas station and pointed the gun at her and her family again.

“A physical fight broke out between her son and the suspect when they located him at the Maverick,” the affidavit stated.

A Maverick customer noticed the fight, grabbed the handgun from Gonzalez, and gave it to a store clerk who locked it in a safe.

After a post-Miranda interview with Gonzalez, he admitted to police of having a “verbal argument with the victim’s 14-year-old grandson at the 7-11 but denied of ever brandishing or pointing his firearm at anyone,” according to the affidavit.

Gonzalez was taken to a local hospital for a medical evaluation before being jailed.