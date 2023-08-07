UTAH FIREWATCH
LORI VALLOW DAYBELL TRIAL
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

GUN VIOLENCE

Man arrested for allegedly pointing a gun at a 14-year-old during argument, police say

Aug 6, 2023, 7:25 PM | Updated: 7:26 pm

FILE: Unified Police Department of Greater Salt Lake...

FILE: Unified Police Department of Greater Salt Lake

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Bystanders held a man down after he allegedly pointed a gun at a woman’s son and grandchildren Saturday night.

Marco Alonso Gonzalez, 28, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for multiple third-degree felony counts of aggravated assault and class A misdemeanors of threat of dangerous weapon in a fight, according to the affidavit.

At approximately 3:20 p.m., Unified police were called to a man with a gun at a Maverick gas station on 2435 South 8000 West.

According to the affidavit, people there were holding the suspect “down and beating him up.” When police arrived, they took Gonzalez into custody without further incident.

Police found the victim and her family at a 7-11 on 2700 South 8400 West.

According to the affidavit, she claimed that Gonzalez “brandished her handgun at her, son and her grandkids” and walked away from them. Half an hour later, the victim told police they encountered Gonzalez again at the Maverick gas station and pointed the gun at her and her family again.

“A physical fight broke out between her son and the suspect when they located him at the Maverick,” the affidavit stated.

A Maverick customer noticed the fight, grabbed the handgun from Gonzalez, and gave it to a store clerk who locked it in a safe.

After a post-Miranda interview with Gonzalez, he admitted to police of having a “verbal argument with the victim’s 14-year-old grandson at the 7-11 but denied of ever brandishing or pointing his firearm at anyone,” according to the affidavit.

Gonzalez was taken to a local hospital for a medical evaluation before being jailed.

KSL 5 TV Live

Gun Violence

Taylorsvillle Police car responding to a roll over crash on 110622....

Associated Press

Shooting kills 2 men and a woman, wounds 2 others in Washington, DC, police chief says

Police in Washington, D.C., say a shooting on a street in the nation’s capital left three people dead and two others hospitalized.

19 hours ago

image of a courtroom and gavel...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

West Valley man and 16-year-old arrested in July shootout in Tooele

A West Valley man was charged Friday with exchanging shots with a teen boy during a suspected gang-related shootout in July in Tooele.

3 days ago

A light on top of a police car...

Associated Press

One person is dead and multiple were wounded in Indiana shooting, police say

A shooting at a large party in Indiana early Sunday morning left one person dead, police said. A hospital said 19 people were being treated for injuries at its facility.

8 days ago

21-year-old Sandra Perez (left) with Dominique Vigil (right). (Courtesy: Tina Vigil)...

Debbie Worthen

Mother of man killed in domestic violence shooting says son was the ‘light of the family’

The mother of a man killed in a domestic violence incident said her son “didn’t deserve to die like that.”

12 days ago

Domestic violence scene...

Lauren Steinbrecher

Utah domestic violence deaths spike in first half of 2023

New numbers show a serious and growing problem in Utah, after domestic violence deaths spiked during the first half of the year.

13 days ago

FILE - Florida Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer sentences Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz at the Browa...

Associated Press

Florida Supreme Court reprimands judge for conduct during Parkland school shooting trial

The Florida Supreme Court has publicly reprimanded the judge who oversaw the penalty trial of Parkland school shooter for showing bias toward the prosecution.

13 days ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

This article about benefits of preschool for kids is sponsored by Little Orchard Preschool.  Starting preschool can be an intimidating experience for both children and their parents, as it marks a significant change in their lives. However, it offers a number of benefits that facilitate learning and personal development. In this new environment, children have […]

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

Man arrested for allegedly pointing a gun at a 14-year-old during argument, police say