GUN VIOLENCE

Man found guilty of 2020 Christmas Day murder, robbery in Riverdale

Aug 8, 2023, 2:55 PM

(FILE) Liam Hughes Tonneson Gale, 31, was charged Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, with murder, a first-degree felony, in the Dec. 25 shooting death of Trevor Anthony Martin, 36, in Riverdale. (Riverdale Police)

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


WEBER COUNTY, Utah — The final suspect of a 2020 Christmas Day killing was found guilty of murder and robbery.

On Monday, Liam Hughes Tonneson Gale, 34, was declared guilty of first-degree felony aggravated murder, attempted aggravated murder, aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, and a second-degree felony of obstructing justice, according to court documents.

Christmas Day 2020

On the morning of Dec. 25, 2020, Riverdale police responded to a shooting and burglary call at the Riverdale Manufactured Home Community on 5100 South 1050 West.

When officers arrived, they found 36-year-old Trevor Anthony Martin and, then 42-year-old Angela Rowley with gunshot wounds. The two victims were transported to a local hospital, but Martin died from his injuries.

On that morning, Riverdale police arrested, then, 31-year-old Brittany Rogers and 16-year-old, Rayburn Jimmy Bennett, with their connection to the case, according to police.

Authorities were looking for Gale until Jan. 4, 2021, when police found him at a West Haven apartment complex and arrested him without incident.

According to previous reporting from KSL.com, the three suspects planned to rob Martin and broke into his home while he was wrapping Christmas presents for his four daughters.

According to court documents, Rogers dropped off Gale and Bennett, armed with guns, and shot the two victims multiple times. Their children called 911 to get help for their parents.

Sentencing of Suspects

In April, a jury convicted Rogers of first-degree felonies of murder, aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, and second-degree felonies of aggravated assault and obstructing justice, according to KSL.com.

In May, Rogers was sentenced to two prison terms of five years to life for aggravated robbery and aggravated burglary and two terms of one to 15 years in prison for the aggravated assault of Angela Rowley and for obstructing justice.

According to court documents, Rogers has sent a notice of appeal to the Supreme Court of Utah that is ongoing.

Bennett was sentenced to a term of 15 years to life in prison in April, along with 15 years to life for the attempted aggravated murder of Rowley, according to KSL.com.

Court documents show Gale was on parole for a 2015 robbery conviction and was prohibited from possessing firearms. There is no date for his sentencing, but he could face multiple life sentencing due to his charges.

