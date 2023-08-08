Izzy Tichenor’s family, Davis School District reach settlement in bullying lawsuit

SALT LAKE CITY — The family of 10-year-old Isabella “Izzy” Tichenor, who died by suicide in November 2021, has reached a $2 million settlement with Davis School District.

The fifth grader went to Foxboro Elementary and her family said the girl’s school and the district were responsible for the events that led to her death.

The district and family released a joint statement about the resolution Tuesday. It said in part:

Davis School District is committed to making schools a safe and welcoming environment for all. Any form of racism, bigotry, discrimination, or harassment within our schools is unacceptable and will not be tolerated. The district encourages anyone who observes a student or staff member being harassed or bullied to report it right away. Reports of bullying will be thoroughly documented, addressed promptly, and appropriate consequences will be administered.

At the time of her daughter’s death Izzy’s mother reported that there were a series of bullying episodes targeting Izzy who had autism and was the only Black student in class. It was claimed she was teased about her skin color, eyebrows and a beauty mark on her forehead.

In November, community members honored the little girl in a park near the elementary where family members told stories and shared memories of her.

Before the girl’s death, the district agreed to take steps to address widespread racial harassment discovered by an investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice. It found the school district persistently failed to respond to reports of race-based harassment.

The investigation found “widespread racial harassment of Black and Asian American students,” including hundreds of instances of racial slurs and epithets and physical assaults at dozens of schools.

An independent investigation into accusations of Izzy’s bullying found reports, but no direct evidence it was on the basis of race or her disability.

In Tuesday’s statement, the district was said to have made profound and meaningful progress but “there is still work to be done.”

The District is continually assessing and expanding its processes and efforts to better support every student who attends its schools, including implementing trauma- informed counseling and other resources for its students. The District continues to provide necessary training to ensure compliance with all applicable guidelines and recommendations and is dedicated to creating environments to encourage open dialogue and discussions that promote mutual learning, respect and empathy, free from any undue pressure on individual students. The District is wholly committed to continuing to implement changes to positively impact students, staff and the community. The original lawsuit sought $14 million in damages. The notice of claim also says the school “failed to provide Izzy with appropriate evaluations of her abilities and limitations for her academic and social development.”

If you are in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1.800.273.TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text line by texing TALK to 741741.