GUN VIOLENCE

Man sentenced to at least 35 years in prison after murdering his girlfriend Natalie Thurber

Aug 9, 2023, 5:44 PM

Natalie Thurber family leaves court...

Family and friends of Natalie Thurber walk away from the courtroom where her boyfriend was sentenced to at least 35 years in prison on Tuesday. Michael Nance pleaded guilty to aggravated murder. (Emily Ashcraft, KSL.com)

(Emily Ashcraft, KSL.com)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY EMILY ASHCRAFT, KSL.COM


KSL.com

SALT LAKE CITY — When she first heard her daughter, Natalie Thurber, had been shot and killed, Debbie Lires said it felt like a bad dream from which she couldn’t wake up. She was in disbelief.

“I now believe that no matter how much time passes, there will always be an empty spot in my heart for all that I have lost and the memories that I wanted to continue to have with her,” she said.

Natalie Thurber was shot and killed by her boyfriend, while police were at the scene attempting to rescue her Feb. 10, 2020.

Michael Tyson Nance, 34, was sentenced to at least 35 years in prison and possibly life in prison on Tuesday after pleading guilty to multiple charges.

Third District Court Judge Richard McKelvie sentenced him to between 15 years and life in prison for aggravated murder, at least five years for attempted aggravated murder and at least five years for felony discharge of a firearm with serious bodily injury, both first-degree felonies.

When police arrived, Nance was strangling Thurber but he let go when officers called, only to then fire a shot which killed her, and then fire multiple shots at officers, according to a statement from the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office.

McKelvie said this is one of the more tragic horrible cases he has seen, and talked to Nance about his decision to fire the gun, even though he knew police officers were present and he had a clear opportunity to stop. The judge said the tragedy could have been prevented.

“Those police officers that you turned and fired on, they were there to save your life, as well as hers. If you had let them do their job, you wouldn’t be here right now, and she would — and I don’t think that they get enough credit or recognition for that. They were ready to put their lives on the line to save that woman and to save you from doing what you did,” McKelvie said.

He said the concurrent sentences would not ignore the officers’ injuries.

‘Love like Nat’

The courtroom was filled Tuesday with Thurber’s family and friends, with some people watching from the hallway. Many attendees wore black T-shirts as a tribute to Thurber, with statements like, “bikers against domestic violence” and “love like Nat.”

Nicole Young said she still has nightmares about pulling up to the scene while police were there, after Thurber had sent a text asking for help. She expressed trauma from not being able to save her friend in those nightmares.

Natalie Thurber and Nicole Young

Natalie Thurber and Nicole Young. (Photo: Family photo)

“I still don’t understand how he could do this. He knew how special she was and how she was a light to everyone she met. He turned that light off and he had no right,” Young said.

She said she hopes Thurber’s family and friends can heal and give the world a portion of the love and light that her friend brought them.

Lires said although the loss and heartache will influence how she sees the world for the rest of her life, she is choosing not to be angry or hold resentment.

“Over the past three years I have come to realize that both families have suffered loss and grief and my heart aches for all of us,” she said, adding that she hopes her family can use their grief to better understand and help others.

Mandy Thurber, Natalie Thurber’s little sister, said although the loss has been hard on her heart and soul, it has also brought people together in a community. She said organizations to address domestic violence have been started in her sister’s name and many people have reached out to help her family daily.

She said her life is more beautiful than it would have otherwise been with more love, compassion and forgiveness. She is a law enforcement officer in Florida and has helped many in domestic violence situations since the loss of her sister.

She expressed an understanding that Nance had clouded judgment at the time and was working with mental health issues.

“My heart hurts for him and his family, as well. What Tyson did was a lapse in judgment, and it was a horrible mistake, but I believe he was hurting and he didn’t know what else to do,” Mandy Thurber said. “My heart breaks for his family because they lost a son while I lost my sister.”

No resentment

McKelvie said, in some cases, the court has needed to have a dozen deputies helping keep the families apart and required people to leave separately. This case could have been “venomous” like that, he said — but it wasn’t.

“I appreciate your being here for each other. And I believe that as a result of that, you will heal in a more expeditious and more complete fashion than you might if you carried around a lot of animosity and hatred in your heart,” he said.

The judge said the mothers of both the victim and the defendant were wise and showed they were not harboring resentment.

Tyson Nance’s mother, Cari Nance, told Natalie Thurber’s family members individually that their family prays for them every day. She said her son has asked them to continue praying for the victim’s family.

“My heart is very full today for multiple reasons. I know when that phone call came it devastated many, many lives. I’m a mom, I love Tyson, and because I’m a mom, my mom heart hurts for each one of you,” she said.

Cari Nance said this is the hardest thing their family has ever had to deal with, and that her son is sorrowful.

“I know what Tyson did was wrong, and I know people make mistakes. But I also know that people can be forgiven. And I also know that people can move on,” she said.

Michael Tyson Nance wanted to address Thurber’s father, but he did not want to address the judge or courtroom.

“Words cannot express how sorry I am,” he told her father.

Michael Tyson Nance

Michael Tyson Nance (Salt Lake County Jail)

He was emotional as he talked about Natalie Thurber and how there is no way to make everything right.

Heidi Buchi, who is representing Tyson Nance, said he has been tutoring other inmates and believes the purpose of his life now is to help others.

“He has determined to devote his life to service to others,” she said.

Chilling evidence

Buchi and Salt Lake County deputy attorney Josh Graves asked for the sentences to run consecutively.

“It is truly a tragedy and the only inkling of silver lining I see is the fact that, after three years, Mr. Nance has taken responsibility for his actions and has pled guilty to some very serious charges,” Graves said.

He said this case is an example of all of the fears a domestic violence prosecutor encounters.

“The evidence in this case is absolutely chilling,” he said.

He said he would never forget the images in this case, the 911 call and the officers trying to find Natalie Thurber. Graves said the case impacts the family, but also the officers who responded.

One officer who heard Natalie Thurber’s last words, “help me,” was at the sentencing. Another officer who was shot by Tyson Nance left the force shortly afterward and is still dealing with health complications, Graves said.

Graves said Natalie Thurber did everything she was supposed to do — she had an app so her friends could see her location, she called 911 and left the call open and she was doing what she could to leave.

Domestic violence resources

If you or someone you know is going through abuse, help is available.

KSL 5 TV Live

