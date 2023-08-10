Ex-wife of former Utah County therapist arrested in connection to ritualistic child sex abuse case

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — The wife of a former Utah County therapist accused of sexually abusing young patients for decades was arrested on Wednesday.

The Utah County Sheriff’s Office said Roselle “Rosie” Anderson Stevenson, 70, of Provo, was arrested for the first-degree felony of sodomy on a child.

The sheriff’s office said the incident happened in Spring City, Utah, around 1994. The victim was a girl under the age of 13 years old.

“This case is directly related to charges that were previously filed against David Hamblin in September of 2022,” the sheriff’s office release stated.

According to the sheriff’s office, a judge ordered Stevenson to be held without bail.

Ritualistic Child Sex Abuse Investigation

In September 2022, Hamblin was arrested for multiple felony charges of rape and sexual abuse of a child as the Utah County Sheriff’s Office was investigating a ritualistic child sex abuse case.

Detectives with the UCSO Special Victims Unit said the alleged crimes and sex trafficking occurred between 1990 and 2010 in Utah, Juab, and Sanpete Counties.

Their investigation began in April 2021 and “discovered that other victims had previously reported similar forms of ritualistic sexual abuse and trafficking,” according to a previous press release.

In June 2022, former Utah County Attorney David Leavitt asked for an outside review of the investigation after the Utah County Sheriff’s Office named him in the case. Leavitt also asked for Utah County Sheriff Mike Smith to resign.

Hamblin is in the Utah County Jail without bail.