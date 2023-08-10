UTAH FIREWATCH
BACK TO SCHOOL
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CRIME

Ex-wife of former Utah County therapist arrested in connection to ritualistic child sex abuse case

Aug 9, 2023, 6:28 PM | Updated: 6:32 pm

The Utah County Sheriff's Office seal. (File)...

The Utah County Sheriff's Office seal. (File)

(File)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


KSLTV.com

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — The wife of a former Utah County therapist accused of sexually abusing young patients for decades was arrested on Wednesday.

The Utah County Sheriff’s Office said Roselle “Rosie” Anderson Stevenson, 70, of Provo, was arrested for the first-degree felony of sodomy on a child.

The sheriff’s office said the incident happened in Spring City, Utah, around 1994. The victim was a girl under the age of 13 years old.

“This case is directly related to charges that were previously filed against David Hamblin in September of 2022,” the sheriff’s office release stated.

According to the sheriff’s office, a judge ordered Stevenson to be held without bail.

Ritualistic Child Sex Abuse Investigation

In September 2022, Hamblin was arrested for multiple felony charges of rape and sexual abuse of a child as the Utah County Sheriff’s Office was investigating a ritualistic child sex abuse case.

Detectives with the UCSO Special Victims Unit said the alleged crimes and sex trafficking occurred between 1990 and 2010 in Utah, Juab, and Sanpete Counties.

Their investigation began in April 2021 and “discovered that other victims had previously reported similar forms of ritualistic sexual abuse and trafficking,” according to a previous press release.

Investigators say former Utah County therapist is ‘threat to children’ for ‘egregious crimes’

In June 2022, former Utah County Attorney David Leavitt asked for an outside review of the investigation after the Utah County Sheriff’s Office named him in the case. Leavitt also asked for Utah County Sheriff Mike Smith to resign.

Hamblin is in the Utah County Jail without bail.

KSL 5 TV Live

Crime

Natalie Thurber family leaves court...

Emily Ashcraft, KSL.com

Man sentenced to at least 35 years in prison after murdering his girlfriend Natalie Thurber

SALT LAKE CITY — When she first heard her daughter, Natalie Thurber, had been shot and killed, Debbie Lires said it felt like a bad dream from which she couldn’t wake up. She was in disbelief. “I now believe that no matter how much time passes, there will always be an empty spot in my […]

19 hours ago

The suspect, Craig Deleeuw Robertson, who was shot and killed by FBI agents on Wednesday after they...

Larry D. Curtis, Michael Houck, and Daniella Rivera, KSL TV

FBI shoots and kills Provo man accused of threatening President Biden’s life

A man was shot and killed by FBI agents in Provo Wednesday morning after making alleged threats towards President Joe Biden.

19 hours ago

This 2018 booking photo provided by The Salt Lake County Sheriff's office shows Alan Dale Covington...

Michael Houck

Utah man sentenced for hate crime after attacking three men, shouting ‘Kill Mexicans’

A man accused of attacking three men with a metal pole because he thought they were Mexican was sentenced on Monday.

2 days ago

FILE PHOTO (Cedar City Police Department/Facebook)...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Utah man faces criminal charge after police find human skull on his bookshelf

A Cedar City man who police say had a human skull on a bookshelf in his home is now facing a criminal charge because of it.

2 days ago

(FILE) Liam Hughes Tonneson Gale, 31, was charged Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, with murder, a first-degre...

Michael Houck

Man found guilty of 2020 Christmas Day murder, robbery in Riverdale

The third suspect of a 2020 Christmas Day killing was found guilty of murder and robbery on Monday.

2 days ago

Handcuffs...

Cassidy Wixom, KSL.com

Utah man pleads guilty to torturing animal, posting video on YouTube

A Davis County man pleaded guilty Monday to federal charges of animal torture and posting videos of the torture on YouTube.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

This article about benefits of preschool for kids is sponsored by Little Orchard Preschool.  Starting preschool can be an intimidating experience for both children and their parents, as it marks a significant change in their lives. However, it offers a number of benefits that facilitate learning and personal development. In this new environment, children have […]

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

Ex-wife of former Utah County therapist arrested in connection to ritualistic child sex abuse case