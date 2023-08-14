‘A sign of the Lord’s trust’: Faithful gather at dedication of Saratoga Springs Utah Temple

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah — A newly dedicated temple in Utah County is “a sign of the Lord’s trust,” President Henry B. Eyring, Second Counselor in the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints said Sunday at the dedication of the Saratoga Springs Utah Temple in Saratoga Springs.

President Eyring spoke on the purpose and sacred value of the temples for members of the church.

“This temple is where you can draw more often on the powers of temple covenants. He knows your hearts. He knows your desire to be lifted and to become a more righteous people — just as the world becomes more contentious and fallen,” he said.

Sunday’s event brought church leaders, local members and missionaries who serve in the area to Saratoga Springs. The dedication marks an increasing opportunity for faithful members to receive and perform sacred temple ordinances. There are seven new temples across the United States and abroad that will be dedicated before the end of the year, and one recently renovated temple in St. George, Utah, that will be rededicated Dec. 10.

President Eyring explained there is inspiration that determines where temples are located. New temples improve proximity for members to the church’s temples.

“Part of my assignment was to help develop the process of determining where temples should be built. One major objective was to strategically place temples to reduce the travel time of patrons,” he said.

President Eyring emphasized that the leaders of the church place a priority on establishing these sacred temples as part of the doing the work of the Lord.

“Prophets of God have always keenly felt the Lord’s desire to provide temples for his children.”

The Saratoga Springs Utah Temple is the first in Utah to be dedicated since the Cedar City Utah Temple was dedicated in December 2017.

The dedication of the Saratoga Springs Utah Temple, located at 987 Ensign Dr. in Saratoga Springs, is the 179th dedicated temple for the church and the fourth temple in Utah County. Other temples in Utah’s second-most populated county are the Provo, Mount Timpanogos, Payson and Provo City Center temples.

“In some places, members may still be required to make heavy sacrifices to enter a temple of God,” President Eyring said. “Yet, the Lord is also generously directing the placement of new temples where members already have temples close by. That is your joy in this new Saratoga Springs Utah Temple.”

There are two more temples to eventually be dedicated in Utah County. A temple in Orem is set to be dedicated in January and another is under construction in Lindon.

The state of Utah is home to 14 operating temples.

Once all the temples in Utah that are operating, under construction or announced are completed, there will be 28 temples in the state, according to the Newsroom of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The Saratoga Springs Utah Temple is the newest temple of 133 temples that have been announced by President Russell M. Nelson. Those yet-to-be-built temples represent 42% of the church’s 315 temples that are operating, announced, under renovation, under construction or in various stages of planning.

According to the church, there are 179 dedicated temples in operation around the world. There are also 59 are under construction or completed and awaiting dedication. The number of temples that are “announced and are in planning stages” totals 79.