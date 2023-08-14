UTAH FIREWATCH
BACK TO SCHOOL
MAUI STRONG
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Monday is Navajo Code Talkers Day, here’s what that means

Aug 14, 2023, 12:37 PM | Updated: 2:14 pm

One of three surviving Navajo Code Talkers, Peter McDonald, broke ground on the Navajo Nation Code ...

One of three surviving Navajo Code Talkers, Peter McDonald, broke ground on the Navajo Nation Code Talkers museum. (Navajo Nation)

(Navajo Nation)

Eliza Pace's Profile Picture

BY ELIZA PACE


KSLTV.com

Monday, Aug. 14 is Navajo Code Talkers Day, celebrating the Navajo Nation members that served in World War II by transmitting messages in code.

In 1942, 29 recruited Navajos arrived to train at Camp Elliott near San Diego. The Navajo language was a “perfect option,” according to the CIA website, because it is not a written language and very few people who aren’t of Navajo origin can speak it or understand it.

The recruits worked to develop a Navajo Code based on word substitution, to make it even more complicated for outsiders to crack the code to their messages. For example, Navajo words for different types of birds were used to stand in for different kinds of planes.

The code began with 211 vocabulary terms and expanded to 411 terms over the course of the war. An alphabet system was also developed by the code talkers to spell out any words not found in Navajo vocabulary.

That full Navajo Code Talker’s Dictionary can be found here. 

In one of their first tests of the code, the code talkers translated, transmitted, and re-translated a test message in just two-and-a-half minutes. That same task, without the Navajo code, generally took a soldier hours to complete.

During the month-long battle over Iwo Jima, six code talkers worked continuously and sent more than 800 messages without any errors. Major Howard Connor,  the signal officer of the Navajos at Iwo Jima, said “Were it not for the Navajos, the Marines would never have taken Iwo Jima.”

Over the course of the war, approximately 400 Navajos participated in the code talker program.

However, Navajos were not honored for their service until the operation was declassified in 1968. President Ronald Reagan declared August 14 as Navajo Code Talkers Day in 1982.

Today, there are three remaining survivors of the code talkers: Peter MacDonald, John Kinsel Sr., and Thomas H. Begay.

The Navajo Nation sits in four states, including Utah in the Four Corners area. On Aug. 14, 2022, Navajo Nation broke ground on a National Code Talkers Museum in New Mexico.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Boy smiling on counter...

Larry D. Curtis

Family of little boy killed in boating accident releases statement of ‘goodbye’

The grief-stricken family of a 3-year-old Utah boy who was killed in a boating accident Sunday released a statement Monday, mourning the loss of Walter Greer.

14 hours ago

Construction crews painting new lines on Interstate 15. ( KSL TV)...

Karah Brackin and Mary Culbertson

UDOT project to spend $6 million annually on freeway traffic lines

Gov. Spencer Cox and UDOT are embarking on a project called The Enhanced Freeway Striping Project to reconstruct the traffic lane lines on Utah freeways. They will attribute 6 million dollars annually to the project.

14 hours ago

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

Tamara Vaifanua

How to help kids cope with anxiety

The start of a school year can be an exciting time for kids, but some may feel a little anxious about it. Here's how to help.

14 hours ago

A woman and her children play in the Virgin River on June 10, 2022. The Washington County Water Con...

Logan Stefanich, KSL.com

Here’s how Washington County plans to meet a growing demand for water

ST. GEORGE — An influx of people to a region can be closely tied to increased water demand, regardless of whether there’s supply in place to meet that demand. This is undoubtedly true for Washington County, one of the fastest-growing areas in Utah and the nation. A 2022 report from the U.S. Census Bureau said […]

14 hours ago

Eric Casper on set...

Peter Rosen

Utah filmmaker highlights neurodivergent talent through ‘Thunderfeather’ organization

A Utah filmmaker is trying to create opportunities for people who are neurodivergent, in the movies.

2 days ago

Echo State Park (KSL TV)...

Michael Houck

3-year-old killed after falling off boat, being hit by propeller at Echo Reservoir

A boy was killed after falling off a boat and being struck by a propeller at Echo Reservoir Sunday afternoon. 

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

This article about benefits of preschool for kids is sponsored by Little Orchard Preschool.  Starting preschool can be an intimidating experience for both children and their parents, as it marks a significant change in their lives. However, it offers a number of benefits that facilitate learning and personal development. In this new environment, children have […]

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

Monday is Navajo Code Talkers Day, here’s what that means