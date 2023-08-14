UTAH FIREWATCH
BACK TO SCHOOL
MAUI STRONG
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

GUN VIOLENCE

FBI says Provo man pointed a revolver at officers during arrest

Aug 14, 2023, 3:49 PM | Updated: 4:45 pm

The suspect, Craig Deleeuw Robertson, who was shot and killed by FBI agents on Wednesday after they...

The suspect, Craig Deleeuw Robertson, who was shot and killed by FBI agents on Wednesday after they attempted to serve a warrant against him. (Facebook)

(Facebook)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


KSLTV.com

PROVO, Utah — The FBI reports that the Provo man who allegedly threatened government officials, including President Joe Biden, pointed a revolver at agents during his arrest on Aug. 9.

On Monday, the FBI released an updated statement saying they are still reviewing the agent-involved shooting that killed 75-year-old Craig Deeleuw Robertson from Provo, Utah.

‘That’s not the man I knew’: Neighbors describe Provo suspect killed by FBI

The FBI said while attempting to serve arrest and search warrants on Robertson at his Provo home, “Robertson resisted arrest, and as agents attempted to take him into custody, he pointed a .357 revolver at them.”

“The FBI takes all shooting incidents involving our agents or task force officers seriously,” according to the FBI statement.

ALLEGED THREATS

According to court documents, Robertson made several social media posts threatening the life of President Biden, who was visiting Utah on Aug. 9

“I hear Biden is coming to Utah. Digging out my old ghillie suit and cleaning the dust off the M24 sniper rifle. Welcome, buffoon-in-chief!” read one of Robertson’s Facebook posts referenced in court documents.

One of the Facebook posts that Robertson made against President Biden. (Court Docs)

According to court documents, FBI agents visited Robertson in March about his social media posts threatening Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. During the encounter, FBI agents said Robertson refused to corporate with them, stating, “I said it was a dream!” and “We’re done here! Don’t return without a warrant!”

According to court documents, Robertson mentioned the visit of the FBI agents to his home on a Facebook post, saying the agents were close to a “violent eradication.”

The Facebook post that Robinson made a few days later about the FBI visit. (Court Docs)

According to court documents, Robertson was charged with interstate threats, retaliating against federal law enforcement officers by threat and threats against the president.

Family and friends of Robertson told KSL TV that he was a “loveable, teddy bear-kind-of-guy” and were shocked about the fatal shooting.

KSL 5 TV Live

Gun Violence

A Salt Lake City Police Department patrol SUV parked on Redwood Road following a deadly crash near ...

Mary Culbertson

1 seriously injured in gunfight, one year anniversary of another gunfight in the same area

One person was seriously injured by gunshots fired in Salt Lake City at 2 in the morning on Saturday. Police investigating are asking for information.

2 days ago

Natalie Thurber family leaves court...

Emily Ashcraft, KSL.com

Man sentenced to at least 35 years in prison after murdering his girlfriend Natalie Thurber

SALT LAKE CITY — When she first heard her daughter, Natalie Thurber, had been shot and killed, Debbie Lires said it felt like a bad dream from which she couldn’t wake up. She was in disbelief. “I now believe that no matter how much time passes, there will always be an empty spot in my […]

6 days ago

(FILE) Liam Hughes Tonneson Gale, 31, was charged Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, with murder, a first-degre...

Michael Houck

Man found guilty of 2020 Christmas Day murder, robbery in Riverdale

The third suspect of a 2020 Christmas Day killing was found guilty of murder and robbery on Monday.

7 days ago

The School Safety Task Force during the meeting on Aug. 7. (KSLTV)...

Shara Park

Utah School Security Task Force discusses building design solutions

Utah's School Safety Task force listened to suggestions by security experts on how to keep schools safe by improving building security and designs.

8 days ago

FILE: Unified Police Department of Greater Salt Lake...

Michael Houck

Man arrested for allegedly pointing a gun at a 14-year-old during argument, police say

Bystanders held a man down after he allegedly pointed a gun at a woman's son and grandchildren Saturday night.

9 days ago

Taylorsvillle Police car responding to a roll over crash on 110622....

Associated Press

Shooting kills 2 men and a woman, wounds 2 others in Washington, DC, police chief says

Police in Washington, D.C., say a shooting on a street in the nation’s capital left three people dead and two others hospitalized.

9 days ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

This article about benefits of preschool for kids is sponsored by Little Orchard Preschool.  Starting preschool can be an intimidating experience for both children and their parents, as it marks a significant change in their lives. However, it offers a number of benefits that facilitate learning and personal development. In this new environment, children have […]

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

FBI says Provo man pointed a revolver at officers during arrest