FBI says Provo man pointed a revolver at officers during arrest

PROVO, Utah — The FBI reports that the Provo man who allegedly threatened government officials, including President Joe Biden, pointed a revolver at agents during his arrest on Aug. 9.

On Monday, the FBI released an updated statement saying they are still reviewing the agent-involved shooting that killed 75-year-old Craig Deeleuw Robertson from Provo, Utah.

The FBI said while attempting to serve arrest and search warrants on Robertson at his Provo home, “Robertson resisted arrest, and as agents attempted to take him into custody, he pointed a .357 revolver at them.”

“The FBI takes all shooting incidents involving our agents or task force officers seriously,” according to the FBI statement.

ALLEGED THREATS

According to court documents, Robertson made several social media posts threatening the life of President Biden, who was visiting Utah on Aug. 9

“I hear Biden is coming to Utah. Digging out my old ghillie suit and cleaning the dust off the M24 sniper rifle. Welcome, buffoon-in-chief!” read one of Robertson’s Facebook posts referenced in court documents.

According to court documents, FBI agents visited Robertson in March about his social media posts threatening Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. During the encounter, FBI agents said Robertson refused to corporate with them, stating, “I said it was a dream!” and “We’re done here! Don’t return without a warrant!”

According to court documents, Robertson mentioned the visit of the FBI agents to his home on a Facebook post, saying the agents were close to a “violent eradication.”

According to court documents, Robertson was charged with interstate threats, retaliating against federal law enforcement officers by threat and threats against the president.

Family and friends of Robertson told KSL TV that he was a “loveable, teddy bear-kind-of-guy” and were shocked about the fatal shooting.