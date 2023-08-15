Three suspects identified in Draper car burglaries; Police asking for public help

DRAPER, Utah — Draper Police are asking for help identifying three suspects that they believe were involved with multiple car burglaries near trailheads in Draper.

On the second weekend of August, multiple credit cards were reported to police to have been stolen from vehicles. Purchases at nearby businesses had been made on the cards. Police observed the three people pictured in surveillance footage making purchases at those businesses with the missing cards.

Any information from the public that could help should be relayed to Draper Police at 801-840-4000.