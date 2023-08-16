On The Site:
UTAH FIREWATCH
BACK TO SCHOOL
MAUI STRONG
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CONSUMER

How you can avoid automated cybercrime created by artificial intelligence

Aug 15, 2023, 10:53 PM

Matt Gephardt's Profile Picture

BY MATT GEPHARDT


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — By now you may have heard of ChatGPT, the software that has taken the artificial intelligence world by storm. Well, now from the dark corners of the internet comes its ill-natured and dangerous cousin.

Since its public release, ChatGPT has been a useful tool helping folks with everything from landing jobs to creating the right set of keywords to writing successful insurance appeal letters. But ChatGPT will not write anything. For example, it shut down my request to write a message to a woman telling her that she should send me money. And it won’t answer hacking-related questions.

“It has safeguards, it has filters,” Gerald Kasulis, a vice president of business operation at Nord Security said. “So basically, it will stop you from doing anything that would be harmful.” 

Kasulis says he likes ChatGPT’s guardrails but warns not all AI programs have them. There is a program he said that is being heavily advertised on the dark web called WormGPT.

“The reason it’s dangerous is it has zero of the filters and the safeguards,” he explained.

The result is using WormGPT someone who cannot speak a word of English can craft emails, in very passable if not perfect English, aimed at ripping people off. It also allows just about anybody to be a hacker by taking a wannabe cybercrook with no computer skills and helping them lock your computer and demand you pay. 

“Absolutely,” Kasulis said. “We could be even looking at actual ransomware attacks.” 

The good news is that the best defense against cyberattacks has not changed. It is the same stuff you have been hearing and hopefully doing, for years like strong passwords and being hyper-skeptical of every text message and email. 

“We need to be very diligent in terms of what emails we read and obviously what emails we respond to,” Kasulis said. “Especially around the type of information we provide.

KSL 5 TV Live

Meet the KSL Investigators

Consumer

A Dirty Dough sign outside of one of their stores. (KSLTV)...

Gabrielle Shiozawa, KSL.com

Turning up the heat: Crumbl and Dirty Dough both confident in latest court decision

A judge issued a memorandum Friday denying Crumbl's request for a preliminary injunction but ordering Dirty Dough to return Crumbl's trade secret information.

1 day ago

Taylor Swift on StubHub (KSL TV)...

Matt Gephardt & Sloan Schrage

Get Gephardt: Utah woman says ticket reseller charged her $1,300 for mishap when she tried to sell her Taylor Swift tickets

Kate Nielsen was caught between StubHub and a $1.3k fine for listing Taylor Swift tickets with a typo in the date. Get Gephardt helped resolve Nielsen's sticky situation due to the fact that Taylor Swift tickets sell instantaneously.

2 days ago

Counterfeit bill given to Mike Pilarczyk for the sale of a generator. (Courtesy: Mike Pilarczyk)...

Brianna Chavez

‘I feel like I let myself get taken’: Layton man scammed with fake money, urging sellers to be cautious

A Layton man selling a generator was given fake bills used only for film as payment. The counterfeit bills are being investigated to find the alleged scammers.

2 days ago

Nestlé recalled some Toll House chocolate chip cookie dough bars due to the potential presence of ...

Eric Levenson, CNN

Nestlé recalls Toll House chocolate chip cookie dough bars due to wood chips

Nestlé USA announced a voluntary recall of some Nestlé Toll House chocolate chip cookie dough bars due to the potential presence of wood fragments.

3 days ago

FILE - FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried leaves Manhattan federal court, Thursday June 15, 2023, in New...

Larry Neumeister, Associated Press

Judge sends FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried to jail, says crypto mogul tampered with witnesses

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried has been sent to jail after a bail hearing in New York City.

4 days ago

The 2022 Toyota Tundra is pictured during the Motor Bella auto show in Pontiac, Michigan, on Septem...

Eva Rothenberg, CNN

Toyota recalls Tundra models in largest recall this year

Toyota has issued a voluntary recall for certain 2022 and 2023 Tundra and Tundra Hybrid trucks in its largest recall of 2023.

4 days ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

This article about benefits of preschool for kids is sponsored by Little Orchard Preschool.  Starting preschool can be an intimidating experience for both children and their parents, as it marks a significant change in their lives. However, it offers a number of benefits that facilitate learning and personal development. In this new environment, children have […]

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

How you can avoid automated cybercrime created by artificial intelligence