On The Site:
UTAH FIREWATCH
BACK TO SCHOOL
MAUI STRONG
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

EDUCATION & SCHOOLS

Millions to be spent on housing for homeless young adults

Aug 15, 2023, 6:05 PM | Updated: 6:33 pm

Shara Park's Profile Picture

BY SHARA PARK


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — A $2.9 million dollar grant awarded to the Salt Lake Rotary Club was announced today to immediately expand housing for young adults experiencing homelessness in Salt Lake County.

The money will be used to purchase housing for the Milestone Transitional Living Program, which helps young adults 18-21 transitioning out of foster care or facing homelessness find stability.

“A large part of what Milestone TLP is trying to support is these young people, to help them get their first job and secure it, to graduate high school or go onto college,” Mina Koplin, Section Manager for Salt Lake County Youth Services said.

The grant was announced Tuesday at luncheon with First Lady Aby Cox and Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson.

In a statement provided to KSL TV Mayor Wilson said:

“This initiative resonates with Salt Lake County’s core values of inclusivity and compassion, aiding unsheltered youth in reclaiming their lives. The dedication of the Salt Lake Rotary Club in confronting homelessness head-on is truly inspirational. I am optimistic that this funding will usher in positive transformations for these young people who are seeking guidance to stabilize their lives. This type of bold intervention will make a generational impact on these young people and their families.”

With the additional funding, the Milestone TLP plans to expand from currently helping 19 young adults each year, to 37.

“When they come into the Milestone program they can stay up to a year and a half, they work on all of their skills,” Koplin said.

While young adults participate in the Milestone TLP they have a case manager and learn life skills training. They also get help with their education and employment and receive mental health counseling.

“When they come into the Milestone program many of them haven’t had a job or a bed to sleep in, their own bed, they come in they get their own room, they have their own space, and you see them start to make their own goals and dreams their reality,” Koplin said.

The Milestone TLP currently has three houses in Sandy, and a four-plex in West Valley City. Koplin said it’s possible the new funding could help purchase a housing complex.

“When we talk about success rates, 86% of young adults that leave our program are successful, meaning their housed and employed when they leave the program and of that 86%, 82% after two years never come back into the homeless system,” Koplin said.

KSL 5 TV Live

Education & Schools

Caroline Corning speaking with KSL TV about her promises to her parents, her communications major, ...

Tamara Vaifanua and Mary Culbertson

U of U expecting 5,000 students to arrive on campus this week

University students are moving into their new dorm rooms. with so many students arriving at once, it takes some organization and effort to make them all feel at home.

19 hours ago

FILE - Beer Glass (KSL TV)...

Tamara Vaifanua and Michael Houck, KSL TV

Talking to kids about the dangers of underage drinking

With kids heading back to school, doctors say it's a good time for parents to talk to them about the dangers of alcohol.

2 days ago

Vibeonix, a new mental health app that's powered by A.I. (KSL TV)...

Karah Brackin

Southern Utah parents create AI app for mental health check-ins

A southern Utah couple wants to change the game when it comes to understanding and taking charge of emotional and mental health.

4 days ago

Little girl with a backpack and a big smile...

Erin Cox

Utah community helps thousands of refugee children with back-to-school supplies

The Utah community showed up in a big way to provide back to school supplies for refugee children.

5 days ago

...

Ladd Egan and Cindy St. Clair

Every Utah school to conduct threat assessments

School threat assessments aim to identify warning signs early, determine whether threats are serious, and thwart acts of violence before it’s too late. And they are now required in Utah schools.

6 days ago

A scan of the flyer sent out advertising the event in Cedar City....

Eliza Pace, KSL TV

Utah school shooting training called into question over speaker’s background

Cedar City Police Department is hosting and paying for an event on school shooters, featuring a speaker who claims no academic background in criminal profiling or law enforcement.

6 days ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

This article about benefits of preschool for kids is sponsored by Little Orchard Preschool.  Starting preschool can be an intimidating experience for both children and their parents, as it marks a significant change in their lives. However, it offers a number of benefits that facilitate learning and personal development. In this new environment, children have […]

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

Millions to be spent on housing for homeless young adults