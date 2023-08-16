Family trapped by flash flooding in Utah County, search and rescue in progress

SPANISH FORK, Utah — An active search and rescue is underway in Utah County for a family trapped on a trail due to flash floods.

Sgt. Spencer Canon with Utah County Sheriff’s Office posted that a father, mother, four kids under 13 and their two dogs were stuck on the Fifth Water trail to the Diamond Fork hot pots.

The trail was washed out by flash flooding and search and rescue teams are working to reach the family.

Dad, mom, four kids aged 5-13, and two dogs are stuck on the Fifth Water trail to the Diamond Fork hot pots because of a flash flood that washed the trail out. @UCSO_SAR is en route to help get them back up to the trailhead along Sheep Creek Road. pic.twitter.com/uqC73szRlr — Spencer Cannon (@SGTCannonPIO) August 16, 2023

Cannon said they parked at the Fifth Water trailhead, along Sheep Creek, and now can’t get back up.

This is a developing story and will be updated.