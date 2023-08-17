On The Site:
UTAH FIREWATCH
BACK TO SCHOOL
MAUI STRONG
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

WEDNESDAY'S CHILD

Wednesday’s Child: Ali just celebrated her quinceañera and wants a family to speak Spanish with

Aug 16, 2023, 7:26 PM | Updated: 7:30 pm

Shara Park's Profile Picture

BY SHARA PARK


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY – Finding a loving and safe living environment is critical for children who enter foster care. It’s something 15-year-old Ali has made a priority this year.

“I’m looking forward to getting adopted soon, and having a great family,” said Ali.

In this week’s Wednesday’s Child, in partnership with Raise the Future, Ali opened up about her hopes for the future while visiting Utah’s Hogle Zoo.

“I want to be a nice person, I want to be an (animal) doctor,” she said.

While visiting the zoo, Ali got to experience what it’s like to care for animals both big and small, she fed the monkeys and a pair of giraffes.

“Oh wow, she’s a grabber,” said Ali, as a monkey pulled leafy greens from her hands.

Experiences like the one at the zoo are meaningful to Ali, who has lived in foster care for four years. She wants to find a family to continue having experiences like this one with.

“She wants a family of her own, she wants to be adopted by a Hispanic family,” said Lori Chapman, Ali’s DCFS case worker.

“My dad and mom taught me a lot of Spanish, and I learned English in school,” said Ali. “I’m kind of losing my Spanish because I’m not speaking it a lot, so I just hope I can get my language, or get used to speaking it a lot.”

Ali recently celebrated her quinceañera, and when she thinks about that day it’s also filled with good memories.

“The dress was so heavy, I was sweating a lot,” she laughs. “I felt so amazing, it was really fun, it was amazing, I had a beautiful cake,” she continued.

Ali now wants to build on those memories with people who will love and guide her.

“It’s important to me, just to have a great family that’s going to support me through my life,” she said.

Along with animals, Ali also enjoys school and she’s looking forward to the new school year. She also loves being outdoors and hanging out with friends.

“The thing that makes me happy [is] every time I go out with friends. People make me happy.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Wednesday's Child

Wednesday's Child is 14-year old Brayden...

Shara Park

Wednesday’s Child: Brayden’s journey to learn origami and find a family

Meet 14-year-old Brayden, a young boy with a passion for the delicate art of origami.

15 days ago

Nine-year-old Henry playing at the Discovery Gateway Children’s Museum....

Shara Park

Wednesday’s Child: Henry is full of energy and wants to travel the world

On this week's Wednesday Child, Henry loves to learn and has a natural curiosity for the world around him.

2 months ago

Wednesday's Child Junior...

Shara Park

Wednesday’s Child: Junior needs a family to guide him after high school

At Elite Performance Gym in Sandy, 18-year-old Junior listened intently to every direction given by owner Jeremy Horn.

2 months ago

4-year-old Chad, who likes to go by "CJ." (KSL TV)...

Shara Park

Wednesday’s Child: CJ loves video games, being active, and dreams of being a police officer

On this week's Wednesday Child, CJ likes to play video games, ride his bike and skateboard, and inspires to become a police officer.

3 months ago

Jaxxon playing in the park with his case worker, Isabelle Adams. (KSLTV)...

Shara Park

Wednesday Child: 4-year-old Jaxxon needs family support for health issues

On this week's Wednesday Child, Jaxxon is a high energy, loveable little boy that needs a family to help with his medical issues.

3 months ago

14-year-old Chea as she paints at the Easely Art Studio in West Jordan, Utah. (KSLTV)...

Shara Park

Wednesday’s Child: Chea loves to paint, draw to create masterpieces

On this week's Wednesday Child, Chea is a kind, outgoing, and a patient foster child who is looking for a family that will commit to helping her build her future.

4 months ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

This article about benefits of preschool for kids is sponsored by Little Orchard Preschool.  Starting preschool can be an intimidating experience for both children and their parents, as it marks a significant change in their lives. However, it offers a number of benefits that facilitate learning and personal development. In this new environment, children have […]

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

Wednesday’s Child: Ali just celebrated her quinceañera and wants a family to speak Spanish with